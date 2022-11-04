Extraordinary Men Named to the A LIST

Schneps Media hosted the A LIST honoring extraordinary men on Thursday November 3 at The Heritage at Bethpage.

Over 300 people gathered to recognize the achievements and contributions of extraordinary men at the pinnacle of their careers from Manhattan to Montauk. These men have created a significant impact in their fields. The honorees also spent a lot of time networking with each other to further grow their businesses.

“I am profoundly honored to be here among this group of outstanding gentlemen, and I thank Schneps Media for including me in this amazing night,” said Brian Lucas, chief executive officer of Marcum Search.

Business people, community leaders, healthcare leaders, local politicians, educators and more were included on the 2022 A LIST for their contributions.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with the other honorees to support their efforts for the betterment of the community,” said Daniel Shaughnessy, practice leader for Wilmington Trust Private Wealth Management. “On behalf of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank [of which Wilmington Trust is a division] I am committed to following up one-on-one with each of them at their convenience to help them with their mission.”

Dr. Steven Davidowitz said it was a “huge honor to be here,” especially after he heard the other honorees speak about the work they do to support nonprofit organizations. “That’s what it’s all about,” said Davidowitz, executive director and host of Your Best Self TV, which will dedicate a segment of every show this season to a mental health topic in recognition of the stress people are still dealing with in the wake of the pandemic.

The A LIST has been recognizing top men for over 15 years. In addition to the citywide A LIST, Schneps Media also celebrates the Bronx A LIST.

This year’s honorees include Joseph Deal, principal of Bohler, who said he enjoyed speaking with and learning about the other honorees. “I was really impressed with how much this group focuses on giving back,” he said.

Schneps Media, publishers of amnyMetro, Queens Courier, the Bayside Times, Jamaica Times, Flushing Times, Brooklyn Paper, Brooklyn Media Group, Bronx Times, Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, Caribbean Life, El Correo, Noticia and 70 other publications produces over 25 events a year to publicize, connect and celebrate those who make meaningful contributions to business and the community.

“What distinguishes this group of people is that they are all focused on helping others more than they help themselves,” said Daniel Levler, president of Suffolk AME. “I am honored to, one, be recognized by this organization, and two, to be included in this group.”

The A List recognition is the first award Divendra Jaffar, senior public relations manager for MetroPlus Health, has received in his career. “It’s so special to be here,” he said. “It just pushes me further to work harder at what I do every day.”

Each honoree made their way down the red carpet to receive their award, take pictures with their friends, family and colleagues and receive citations from elected officials. In addition to recognizing the honorees the event also included a raffle, with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro.

“We are really honored to be the recipient of proceeds from this great event,” said Matthew Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro. “To be recognized at this level is so meaningful to us, and we are very grateful to Schneps, which does so much for our organization.”

The 2022 A LIST includes:

Phillip Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

David Aviles, Senior Manager of Career Success, The Knowledge House

Cyril Belfor, Co-Founder & General Contractor, Bonanza Contracting

Lateef Belfor, Co-Founder & General Contractor, Bonanza Contracting

Matthew Bruderman, Chairman, Board of Directors, Nassau University Medical Center

Matthew Campo, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro

Rodney Capel, Vice President of Government Affairs, Northeast Region, Charter Communications

Kenneth Cerini, Managing Partner, Cerini & Associates, LLP

Clinton Clovis, President, The New Hope Mental Health Counseling Services

Matt Cohen, President and CEO. Long Island Association

Peter Coradi, National Business Agent, American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO

Peter Cove, Founder, America Works of New York, Inc.

Vinny Dautaj, Owner, Fratellini RG, Inc.

Dr. Steven Davidowitz, Executive Director & Host, Your Best Self TV

Joseph A. Deal, Principal, Bohler

John Donofrio, President, Donofrio Inc.

Charles Evdos, Executive Director, RISE Life Services

Dr. Jorge Gardyn, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Nassau Community College

Martin Gerdes, Ph.D., Professor & Chairman of Dept of Biomedical Sciences, New York Institute of Technology

Ron Gold, President & CEO, Marketing Works PR

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Rodney K. Harrison, Commissioner, Suffolk County Police Department

Divendra Jaffar, Senior Public Relations Manager, MetroPlusHealth

Mark Jaffe, President & CEO, Greater New York Chamber of Commerce



Rickard Jean-Noel, Founder & Executive Director, The Real Word Ministries



Michael Kohlhagen, Chief Executive Officer, The Center for Educational Innovation

Neal Kwatra, Metropolitan Public Strategies, Inc.

Edward Lai, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

James Lentini, DMA, President, Molloy University

Daniel C. Levler, President, Suffolk AME

Rick Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Mid-Island Y JCC

Brian Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, Marcum Search

Joseph Martinez, Executive Director of Preconstruction Services, Holt Construction

Aleksander Nilaj, Founder & President, Albanian American Open Hand Association Inc.

Peter Serro, Owner, Skyline Cruises & Charters

Daniel C. Shaughnessy, Practice Leader, Wilmington Trust Private Wealth Management

Don Sinkfield, Vice President, The New Hope Mental Health Counseling Services

Christopher Smith, Region 12 Leader & Executive Director, New York City, Alzheimer’s Association

Travis Terry, President, Capalino

Emmanuel Victor, Owner/Broker, Gosen Properties

Bryan D. White, Executive Director, Thomas White Jr. Foundation

Lloyd Williams, President & CEO, The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce

To learn more about the honorees please visit ALISTNewYork.com For more information about Schneps Media’s upcoming events please visit SchnepsEvents.com or reach out to Demetra Mattone, Director of Corporate Events at [email protected] or at 718-260-4512.