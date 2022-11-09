Republicans flipped at least one of two Democrat-held congressional seats on Long Island and the GOP candidate declared victory in the other, but the Democrat in that race declined to concede until all paper ballots are counted.

In the 2nd Congressional District race to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), Republican George Santos beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman, who conceded. But despite being down more than 10,000 votes in the unofficial early returns tallied by the Nassau County Board of Elections, former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, a Democrat, did not concede to Republican Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D-Esposito in the race in the 4th Congressional District for the seat held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City).

“We took a seat that’s been in Democrat hands for 25 years and took it,” D’Esposito said to a cheering crowd at Nassau GOP’s election night party at the Coral House in Baldwin. “And I look forward to joining the rest of the Long Island delegation down in Washington, D.C. to be that voice. We together are going to have a loud voice delivering Long Island’s message to the halls of Capitol Hill.”

LI’s other two congressional seats remained in GOP hands, meaning if D’Esposito’s win holds, all four of the region’s congressmen will be Republicans. In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Nick LaLota, an aide to the presiding officer of the Suffolk Legislature, beat Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) in the race for the seat held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who opted against seeking re-election so he could instead mount a bid for higher office that he lost to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

And in the 2nd Congressional District, freshman U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) is now the most tenured member of LI congressional delegation after winning a rematch from former Babylon Town Councilwoman Jackie Gordon, a Democrat.

It remains to be seen if Republicans flipped enough congressional seats nationwide to regain the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, as some races in other states remained too close to call.