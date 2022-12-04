AG James Aide Resigns After Misconduct Probe

Ibrahim Khan, a Long Island native and Queens resident who served as the New York State attorney general’s chief of staff, is resigning after a probe into allegations of misconduct, officials said.

A representative of Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who was re-elected to a second four-year term last month, confirmed reports of the probe and Khan’s departure, but Khan maintains that the probe found no wrongdoing and the timing of his departure is coincidental.

“The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct,” James’ office said in a statement. “The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness, and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned.”

Khan’s tenure with James included her office’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year after the attorney general released a report on the findings that stopped short of charging the governor. Khan said he’s leaving on his own terms.

“After a successful four-year term, I’ve been slated to leave the office for the private sector at the end of this year,” Khan said. “This is unrelated to an investigation which, nevertheless, found no official workplace misconduct. I’m proud of all we have achieved over these past four years in serving New Yorkers.”

Multiple news outlets reported that the accusations of sexual harassment, which surfaced in October, involved more than one woman. The New York Times and CNN reported that one of the women’s claims were substantiated. Bloomberg and Crain’s New York reported that an independent law firm hired to conduct the probe “found no evidence of official workplace misconduct.”