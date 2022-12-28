Nassau DA Anne Donnelly’s Office “Looking Into” George Santos

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly’s office is “looking into the matter” of Republican Congressman-elect George Santos, according to the DA’s spokesperson.

Donnelly, a Republican, said in a statement Wednesday that she would prosecute any crime committed in Nassau County and that “no one is above the law.” On Monday, Santos admitted to lying on his resume but still left voters with unanswered questions about his past.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress.”

A Dec. 19 New York Times article called numerous parts of Santos’ background into question, including his education, past jobs held, financial status, nonprofit work, and personal life. He admitted on Monday that he lied on his resume about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and about earning a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College.

But many questions remain, including where Santos got the money to contribute $700,000 to his campaign for a seat in Congress in New York’s 3rd district, which he won against Democrat Robert Zimmerman in November. The New York Times reported that Santos had recently owed thousands of dollars in rent money at an apartment in Queens and that they could not locate any properties he claimed to own through his family’s company.

Republican Congressman-elect Nick LaLota, who will replace Lee Zeldin in New York’s 1st district in Suffolk County, is calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos as well. The new members of Congress are set to take office in early January.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it is also looking into the issues brought up by the Times and other news outlets about Santos’ background.

The Santos campaign and Nassau County Republican Party chair Joseph Cairo have not responded to the Press’ requests for comment.