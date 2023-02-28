5 Inches of Snow Falls on Long Island

Five inches of snow fell on parts of Long Island when the first winter storm of a mild season hit Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that five inches of snow fell in Centereach, Commack, and Smithtown.

“Temperatures will be falling to below freezing by late this evening, and remain below freezing into Wednesday morning,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in a special weather statement. “Residual moisture from light precipitation during Tuesday, along with light winds, will lead to the formation of areas of black ice on untreated roads and sidewalks.”

The storm was one of two bookending the country, with snow closing or delaying the opening for hundreds of schools in the Northeast. The storms have delayed travel, shuttered schools and overwhelmed crews trying to dig out of the snow and repair downed power lines. Nationwide, there were about 500 commercial flight cancellations and more than 3,000 delays as of Tuesday afternoon, according to FlightAware.com.

In the Northeast, parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island had heavy snow forecast through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas of western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut got about 7 inches.

Here were the latest snowfall amounts for Long Island as of 1 p.m. Tuesday:

Glen Cove: 5.1 inches

Commack: 5 inches

Centereach: 5 inches

Smithtown: 5 inches

Orient Point: 4.5 inches

Shirley: 4.5 inches

Mattituck: 4.5 inches

Bridgehampton: 4.4 inches

Mount Sinai: 4.2 inches

Shoreham: 4.2 inches

Centerport: 4.1 inches

Ridge: 4 inches

East Northport: 3.9 inches

Sound Beach; 3.8 inches

Nesconset: 3.5 inches

Huntington: 3.5 inches

Albertson: 3.5 inches

Herricks: 3.5 inches

Manhasset Hills: 3.5 inches

Riverhead: 3.1 inches

Center Moriches: 3.1 inches

Baiting Hollow: 3 inches

Long Island MacArthur Airport: 2.7 inches

New Hyde Park: 2.1 inches

Ronkonkoma: 2 inches

Bay Shore: 1.8 inches

After this storm clears the area, this week’s forecast calls for another chance of snow on Friday.

-With Associated Press