Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Scene & Seen

Long Island Lit Fest Welcomes Supermodels Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova for Chat About New Book

By Posted on
long island lit fest
Photo by Kevin Kane

Long Island Lit Fest Welcomes Supermodels Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova for Chat About New Book

Actress and supermodel Christie Brinkley interviewed supermodel Paulina Porizkova about her new book No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful at Long Island Lit Fest on March 5.
This audience Q&A and book signing event was held at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. Brinkley, a Bridgehampton resident, spoke with Porizkova, who is her friend, about her career, the complexities of womanhood at every age, and her intimate, introspective, and enlightening essay collection.
No Filter contains essays that Porizkova wrote about her life, from her childhood in Czechoslovakia during the Cold War to the death of her husband, Ric Ocasek, of the band The Cars, in 2019.
KK1 0015 WYFUGGvJ scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KK1 0067 WUzFpRtE scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KJK 0059 VoKSYWue scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KJK 0304 KoSsK9QL scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KK1 0220 Vc8d6apM scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KK1 0247 1BV9Arna scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KK1 0268 GbiCC3ZR scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KK1 0149 vLTyQc4G scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KJK 0177 mcoa27FP scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane
KK1 0092 5j14WFeK scaled
Photo by Kevin Kane

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do on Long Island

Post an Event

View All Events…

BoLI Spotlight

Latest News

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites