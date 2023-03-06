Long Island Lit Fest Welcomes Supermodels Christie Brinkley, Paulina Porizkova for Chat About New Book

Actress and supermodel Christie Brinkley interviewed supermodel Paulina Porizkova about her new book No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful at Long Island Lit Fest on March 5.

This audience Q&A and book signing event was held at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. Brinkley, a Bridgehampton resident, spoke with Porizkova, who is her friend, about her career, the complexities of womanhood at every age, and her intimate, introspective, and enlightening essay collection.

No Filter contains essays that Porizkova wrote about her life, from her childhood in Czechoslovakia during the Cold War to the death of her husband, Ric Ocasek, of the band The Cars, in 2019.