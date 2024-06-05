Unwind This Summer: A List of Long Island Wine Tours

If you are looking for a perfect weekend activity on Long Island this summer, consider exploring the region’s vibrant wine culture. Long Island has over 60 vineyards and numerous companies offer winery tours with tastings for both large and small groups to enjoy.

North Fork Wine Tours

714 Main St., Greenport, NY 11944

northforkwinetours1@gmail.com

631-723-0505

Long Island North Fork Wine Tours offers an opulent escape into the heart of Long Island’s wine country, with a personalized touch for every group size. Packages start at $130 per person and tours are available 7 days a week. All tours spend four to five hours at the vineyards, ensuring ample time to savor the flavors. Enjoy tastings included at three award winning vineyards, immersing yourself in the region’s rich wine culture. The North Fork Wine Tour Package on the Mercedes Limo Sprinter Bus is perfect for groups of 8-14 people, or indulge in the Premium Long Island Limo Party Bus package, designed for groups of 15-50. Lunch can also be provided for an additional fee of $14 per person. Weekday specials starting at $115 per person are also available.

New Vine Wine Tours

2284 Bridge Ln, Cutchogue, NY 11935

631-409-8687

New Vine Wine Tours is a family owned business that offers three different unique experiences for customers. The first option is the All-Inclusive Experience which includes visits to three select wineries, breweries, or distilleries, with tastings and reservations included. Indulge in a gourmet lunch at the second stop, served at a reserved table for your group. The next option is the Wine & Dine Experience. This package includes visits to two select wineries, breweries, or distilleries, with tastings and reservations arranged at both locations. Indulge in a sumptuous cheese platter at the first stop, followed by a three-course meal with a glass of house wine or beer at the Touch of Venice restaurant as the grand finale. The final option is the Do-It-Yourself Experience which includes only the vehicle and driver and you make all your own winery reservations. Pricing varies based on pickup location, party size, and vehicle selection.

LI Wine Divas

631-260-1830

LI WIne Divas offers eight different wine tour packages depending on your number of guests. All packages are 7 and a half hours long and include stops at three Long Island wineries as well as a stop at Briermere Farms. Prices begin at $100 per person for large groups. Prices include transportation, vineyard admission and individual wine tasting. Box lunch is available for an additional $15 per person.

Tapped Enterprises

14 Mary Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

info@tappedenterprises.com

631-913-3817

Tapped Enterprises offers a variety of wine tours all with different twists including the Extraordinary Palate Tour and the Paint and Sip Tour. The Extraordinary Palate Tour provides the perfect mix by visiting one brewery, one winery and one orchard. At the Paint and Sip Tour guests will begin with a painting class before embarking on their wine tasting journey. The Classic Wine Tour which includes visits and tastings at three different wineries is also always available. Call Tapped for pricing. Special discounts are available on select Sundays.

East End Wine Tasting Tours

info@eastendwinetastingtours.com

631-366-6397

East End Wine Tasting Tours offers diverse and customizable wine tour packages on Long Island, catering to various preferences and group sizes. Enjoy visits to premium wineries such as Mattebella and Macari. For those seeking a more economical experience, options include Osprey’s Dominion and Duck Walk Vineyard. The tours feature flexible lunch arrangements, from boxed lunches to prix fixe meals at local restaurants, ensuring a tailored and memorable experience for every group.

Elegant Wine Tours Of LI

1836 NY-112, Medford, NY 11763

ElegantWineTour@optonline.net

631-345-9463

Elegant Wine Tours of Long Island offers a variety of packages tailored to different group sizes and preferences. The Chardonnay Package caters to parties of 10-30 with a 7-hour tour via luxury party bus, visiting 2 wineries with samplings, and includes a light lunch for $150 per person. The Cabernet Package is designed for parties of 8-9, featuring a 7-hour tour in a luxury limousine, visiting 3 wineries, and includes a light lunch for $150 per person. The Chianti Package is perfect for smaller groups of 4-7, offering a 7-hour tour in a luxury limousine, visiting 3 wineries, with a light lunch included for $170 per person. For couples, the Riesling Package provides a 6-hour tour in a private executive towncar, visiting 3 wineries, for $470 per pair, with an optional limo upgrade for an additional $100. Lastly, the Zinfandel Package accommodates large groups of 11-57, with a 7-hour tour via luxury mini-coach or coach bus, visiting 2 wineries, and includes a light lunch for $125 per person.

Hamptons Wine Tours

29 Laurel Ave Riverhead NY 11901

E-mail: hamptonswinetours@gmail.com

631- 594-9017

Hamptons Wine Tours offers a variety of wine tour packages. Group tours are available for those looking to meet new people and private tours are available for a more personal experience as well. The basic Wine Tour Package allows you to choose a vehicle and driver and you plan your own itinerary choosing from a selected list of wineries. The HWT Package includes a luxury car and driver, a visit to 2-3 wineries, 2-5 tastings at each winery and lunch for an additional charge. The final package is the HWT VIP Package which allows you to customize your own wine tour.

Long Island Winery Limo

215 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566

info@longislandwinerylimo.com

631-973-0000

Long Island Winery Limo offers wine tasting packages in different price ranges including their Economical Party Wine Tasting Package, their Mid Range Wine Tasting Package and Premium Long Island Wine Tasting Package. Call Long Island Winery LImo for pricing information.