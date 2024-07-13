Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Waterfront Restaurants, Police Funeral, And More

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Funeral services were held Saturday in New Hyde Park for NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack, who was killed in a deadly car crash in Deer Park.
Outdoor movies are a staple of the summer. Here’s a roundup of outdoor movie events on Long Island this summer!
Pat Monahan, Train’s Lead Singer: Insight to Music and Memories Ahead of Train’s Tour Stop at Jones Beach
Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train, led by Pat Monahan as the lead singer, prepares to kick off their co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 with REO Speedwagon and special guest Yacht Rock Venue.