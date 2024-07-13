Quantcast
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Waterfront Restaurants, Police Funeral, And More

Top 5

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Funeral services were held Saturday in New Hyde Park for NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack, who was killed in a deadly car crash in Deer Park.

Outdoor movies are a staple of the summer. Here’s a roundup of outdoor movie events on Long Island this summer!

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train, led by Pat Monahan as the lead singer, prepares to kick off their co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 with REO Speedwagon and special guest Yacht Rock Venue.

Everything You Need to Know About Sea Turtles on Long Island

June 16th marks World Sea Turtle Day, a global celebration dedicated to honoring, understanding, and  protecting this truly amazing species.

