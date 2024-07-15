Town Of Hempstead Councilman Christopher Carini Dies Unexpectedly

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Christopher Carini, a Town of Hempstead councilman who has represented the town’s fifth district since 2019, has died unexpectedly. He was 49.

“I woke up this morning to some very sad news,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, before calling for a moment of silence at an unrelated news conference Monday. “My friend and former colleague on the Hempstead Town Board – Councilman Chris Carini – passed away. We are very upset about it. He was a young man who served with distinction in the Port Authority Police Department and has two wonderful children and his wife. Our hearts go out to their families.”

Carini, a Republican, represented parts of Wantagh, Bellmore, Merrick, Freeport, and Seaford on the Hempstead Town Board. Carini himself was a resident of Seaford.

Prior to running for office, Carini was a decorated police officer, having served in the New York City Police Department, the Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department in numerous capacities over a span of 22 years. He also served as a trustee for the Port Authority PBA.

“It is with an immense and deep sadness that today I share news of the tragic passing of our friend, Hempstead Town Councilman Christopher Carini,” Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin wrote on Facebook. “Councilman Carini was a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the communities he represented was unwavering. The Town of Hempstead and its residents have suffered a great loss.”

Carini was known for being a fierce advocate for his district, and oversaw key recreational developments in the fifth district including the revitalization of Newbridge Road Park in Bellmore and Seaman’s Neck Park in Seaford, as well as additions to the South Shore Blueway Trail.

“It’s hard for me to put into words the loss of such a good man, father, husband and friend,” Assemblyman Michael Durso (R-Massapequa Park), who had an overlap in constituents with Carini, said. “Hempstead Town Councilman Chris Carini was more then just a amazing public servant, as a member of law enforcement he fought to keep our streets safe. Then as a councilman he prided himself on being part of every community he represented and helping to keep the Town of Hempstead a beautiful place to raise a family.”

Democrats who shared constituents with Carini praised his bipartisanship.

“When I met Chris on the campaign trail last summer and began working with him to serve our mutual constituents, we bonded over a shared passion for travel youth baseball. Whenever we had an opportunity, we discussed our boys and their potential – and I will always cherish those conversations and memories,” said Nassau County Legislator Seth I. Koslow (D – Merrick). “We are all devastated to learn of his sudden passing, and I extend my prayers and condolences to his wife Danielle, his children Joey and Ava, and all of his friends, colleagues and loved ones as they mourn this terrible tragedy.”

State Sen. Steve Rhoads (R-Wantagh), who shared constituents with Carini both in the Senate and during his time in the Nassau County Legislature, was longtime friends with Carini, and expressed grief and sympathy over Carini’s death.

“Today is a profoundly sad day for all of us whose lives were touched by Councilman Chris Carini,” Rhoads said. “As an elected official and as a friend, I don’t know that I’ve ever met someone who was more passionate or took more enjoyment out of helping his neighbors and trying to make his community better than Chris. His boundless energy, enthusiasm and humor was infectious and our banter – about politics, Mets vs. Yankees, cops vs. fireman…pretty much anything, brought out the best in both of us. I will miss his friendship, his leadership and we will all miss his good common sense.”

Carini is survived by his two children, Joey and Ava, and his wife, Danielle.

This is a developing story. Keep checking this page for updates.