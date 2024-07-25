Horse Found in Harp & Hound Pub in Islip Spurs Warning

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A horse was led through Harp & Hound Pub in Islip on Friday night, jockeying a buzz on social media, concerns from animal advocates and a warning from the Suffolk County Department of Health.

The nonprofit animal advocacy group Humane Long Island suggested the incident may have violated Islip Town Code, Suffolk County Health Sanitary Code, and New York State law. But county health department officials said the bar was not fined for horsing around.

“While there was no evidence of the horse present at the time of inspection, the employees stated that on July 19 the horse was ridden through the front door of the restaurant and immediately left through the back door, as part of a prank for a birthday celebration,” said Kelly Grace-McGovern, the spokeswoman for the county Department of Health.

A photo of the horse play at the bar was originally posted on the Harp & Hound Pub social media pages with a photo of the patron saddled on the horse next to the bouncer, captioned “ID Kid??” The post has now been deleted from accounts run by Harp & Hound Pub, which declined to comment on the matter. Another photo captured by an individual inside the bar shows the horse near the establishment’s dance floor.

“According to an employee, the horse was not behind the bar nor did not enter the kitchen area,” said Grace-McGovern. “Since there were no live animals present at the time of inspection, they were not issued a violation. However, they were given information that live animals are not allowed in the bar unless accompanied by a disabled person.”

The Suffolk County Sanitary Code states that “live animals shall not be allowed on the premises of a food establishment,” advocates noted. New York State and Town of Islip also prohibit any live animals inside a food establishment. Town officials did not respond to a request for comment.

John Di Leonardo, an anthrozoologist who is executive director of Humane Long Island, noted that horses can transmit diseases including rabies, salmonella, leptospirosis, and brucellosis — while restaurants and their patrons can be at risk if the livestock comes into contact with food that is then consumed by humans.

“Horses are prey animals who are easily frightened and have a high flight instinct,” he said. “Exploiting a 1,000-pound animal inside a loud and crowded bar is not only begging for attention but also begging for disaster.”