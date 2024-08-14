Scottie Campbell’s Boatyard: Where Food, Music, and Community Unite at Tobay Beach

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Nestled along the scenic shores of Tobay Beach, The Boatyard by Scottie Campbell has quickly become a beloved landmark for both locals and visitors. With its stunning waterfront views, casual atmosphere, and commitment to community, The Boatyard isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a destination.

Campbell, the visionary behind this thriving hotspot, has infused his passion for food, music, and community into every corner of The Boatyard. The restaurant offers a vibrant mix of dining and entertainment, with an outdoor stage that plays host to a variety of live performances. From themed bands to an internationally renow

ned DJ, there’s always something happening, making The Boatyard a go-to spot for a great time.

But The Boatyard is just one part of Campbell’s impressive legacy. He’s also the driving force behind several other beloved Long Island establishments. His portfolio includes The Dublin Deck, Harbor Crab, and The Salt Shack—each offering its own unique experience while maintaining the high standards that Campbell is known for. Whether it’s the lively atmosphere of The Dublin Deck, the waterfront charm of Harbor Crab, or the relaxed beach vibes at The Salt Shack, Campbell’s restaurants have become staples in the community. His dedication to providing exceptional food, entertainment, and service is evident across all his ventures, making him a well-respected figure in the Long Island restaurant scene.

Campbell’s dedication to the community is evident in every aspect of The Boatyard. He wanted to create a space where people could gather, relax, and enjoy themselves without worrying about the cost of admission. True to this vision, Campbell made access to The Boatyard free for the local community, ensuring that everyone can experience what his venue has to offer.

“We let all the residents from the Oyster Bay town be allowed in for free, and we give them entertainment seven days a week,” stated Campbell.

This commitment goes beyond just offering free access. Campbell ensures that The Boatyard is always buzzing with activities and events that cater to a wide range of interests. Whether it’s a family-friendly afternoon with live acoustic sets or a high-energy evening with a popular DJ, there’s something for everyone at The Boatyard.

DJ Theo, a well-known figure in the DJing scene, is a frequent performer. His sets are always a crowd-pleaser, and he shares Campbell’s passion for creating a space where people can come together and enjoy themselves.

“One thing we all believe in is the production of it,” he said. “We’re going to launch four or five new themes that we’re doing, some that you’ve heard before, some that you’ve never heard before.”

The variety is central to The Boatyard experience.

“We’re kind of unique, because when you come and come to our place like The Boatyard we have dancers, we have a saxophone player, we have a percussionist, we have the CO2, we have one of the best sound systems on Long Island. And we just make it really fun. So when you walk in from the experience you were there, this experience you leave, we just try to have fun,” stated Campbell.

The food at The Boatyard is as much a draw as the entertainment. Campbell has curated a menu that reflects the laid-back, beachy vibe of Tobay Beach while still offering a variety of options to satisfy every palate. Fresh seafood, juicy burgers, and refreshing cocktails are just a few of the highlights.

The outdoor seating area allows diners to soak in the beautiful beach views while enjoying their meals. It’s not uncommon to see people lingering long after their plates are cleared, simply enjoying the atmosphere and the company of friends and family.

The outdoor stage is the heart of The Boatyard’s entertainment offerings. It’s here that Campbell’s vision truly comes to life, with a diverse lineup of performances that keep the energy high and the crowds coming back for more. Whether it’s a weekend concert or a special event, The Boatyard’s stage has become a beacon for those looking to enjoy live music in a relaxed, open-air setting.

“I think that we do a good job with it’s just for those two or three hours you could escape all your problems, all your stress, all the BS in your life, and you come to one of our venues and just really enjoy yourself,” stated Campbell.