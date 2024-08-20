Suffolk County Officials Mobilize For Recovery Following Severe Storm

In the storm that hit Suffolk County on Aug. 18 and 19, a dam was destroyed at Stump Pond in Smithtown, effectively draining much of the pond. (Courtesy Office of Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine)

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A powerful storm swept through Suffolk County, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and prompting immediate action from local and state officials.

The storm, which unleashed 10 inches of rain in just three hours, caused severe flooding and widespread damage, particularly at Blydenburgh County Park and surrounding areas.

The storm’s impact was felt most acutely at Stump Pond in Blydenburgh County Park in Smith Town, where the deluge overwhelmed the park’s infrastructure, forcing the closure of the northern section and halting popular activities like boating and fishing. The damage to the pond and the dam has left local officials scrambling to restore the area, which typically attracts 30,000 visitors on weekends.

The breaking of the dam turned Blydenburgh Pond from a small lake into a marshland with a few deep puddles. Similarly, Mill Pond at Avalon Park Preserve in Stony Brook was severely damaged when a bridge that served as a dam collapsed in what has become a viral video.

Residents of the North Shore have reported severe flooding.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine described the storm as a “catastrophic event” and outlined the county’s immediate response efforts.

“We will rebuild Stump Pond,” Romaine said. “Our commissioner of the Department of Public Works has already begun the process of fast-tracking repairs, and we have been in contact with the DEC on the project.”

He also called for federal and state aid to assist in the recovery.

The storm damaged the park itself and also placed critical infrastructure, such as the rail line and train trestle in Smithtown, at risk.

Senator Mario Mattera stressed the urgency of the situation, warning that the county’s infrastructure is in jeopardy and requires immediate attention.

“We cannot wait for another disaster to strike,” Mattera said. “We need upgrades, inspections, and support now to ensure the safety and resilience of our infrastructure for the future. Our priority is keeping people safe and rebuilding what has been lost.”

The estimated cost of the storm damage stands at $75 million, highlighting the scale of the disaster and the need for a coordinated recovery effort. Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio both pledged to rebuild stronger, with a focus on engineering more resilient infrastructure to withstand increasingly severe weather events.

Amid the destruction, local volunteers, first responders, and utility companies have been working tirelessly to assist in the cleanup and recovery.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that state resources would be used to help with the relief efforts, including pumping water, rebuilding infrastructure, guiding residents to insurance resources, and more.