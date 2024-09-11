Party in the Park: Steve Aoki celebrates Nassau County’s 125th Anniversary

Get ready to turn up the volume, Long Island! Nassau County is celebrating its 125th anniversary this month with an epic, free party in Eisenhower Park, honoring over a century of history, culture and community.

On Friday, September 20 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, EDM superstar Steve Aoki and Long Island’s DJ Theo will transform the park into a giant dance floor, bringing electrifying music and energy to the stage. And of course, Aoki’s iconic cake toss may have you leaving the park with a sweet souvenir on your face.

From heart-pounding beat drops to hands-in-the-air anthems, Long Island native DJ Theo will open the show bridging Nassau County and EDM music. “It’s great to see Nassau County doing something in your own backyard where thousands of people can come out and experience it,” expressed Theo.

Theo also shared that he is most excited to “possibly turn on new people to something that they become lifelong fans of.”

Though EDM is typically enjoyed by a younger audience, this free concert is a way to expand the influence and fun of energizing light shows and killer beats throughout the Nassau County community.

Brian Rosenberg, who helps book and organize events like these across Long Island, is responsible for bringing Aoki to the park due to the vision of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. “Having all genres of music that appeal to young and old and every demographic is part of our plan to market Nassau County to all people,” said Blakeman.

Rosenberg’s 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry includes working with some of music’s biggest stars, like Bon Jovi, Madonna and LL Cool J. “The idea of creating is what keeps me going… when I see thousands of people pouring into the venue, I think six months ago it was just a little idea and now all of these people are touched.”

His legacy at Studio 54 and the Long Island favorite Posh Ultra Lounge has shown him the importance of introducing new and popular music to audiences that have not yet been reached. Rosenberg called this concert the “reunion of the nightclub” and hopes that this and future events will revitalize the nightlife scene throughout Long Island.

Come for the tunes, stay for the vibes, and do not miss your chance to experience the rebirth of Long Island nightlife. DJ Theo will open the concert for Aoki starting at 7 p.m.; people of all ages are invited to make Nassau County’s 125th anniversary one to remember. For more information, visit Rosenberg’s official website.