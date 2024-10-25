Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias Bringing ‘Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy’ To UBS Arena

Comedian and actor Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias will bring his stand-up comedy routine ‘Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy’ to UBS Arena on April 5.

Fluffy Iglesias’s stand-up comedy combines storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects to bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Fluffy Iglesias has released three stand-up comedy specials with Netflix. I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry in 2016, One Show Fits All in 2019, and Stadium Fluffy in 2022 were each performed in sold-out venues.

Fluffy Iglesias is one of the world’s most popular comedians, with nearly 2 billion views on social media and sold-out shows in top venues like Madison Square Garden. He was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels, and was the cover of Variety’s comedy issue.

How he’s bringing that comedic talent to Long Island with his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy tour, coming to UBS Arena on April 5.

Tickets went on sale yesterday, Oct. 24. For tickets, visit ubsarena.com . For more info about Fluffy Iglesias, visit Fluffyguy.com

