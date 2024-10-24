Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a chat with TODAY Show cohost and America’s favorite weatherman, Al Roker.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

YACHT ROCK THE DOCK WITH AMBROSIA AND FRIENDS

Featuring original artists such as John Ford Coley and Peter Beckett (The Voice of Player). Listen to memorable rock selections including, I’d really Love to See You Tonight and Love Is The Answer. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

GIPSY KINGS

Featuring Nicolas Reyes with special guest Jules Olson. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.50-$99.50. 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE]

IYKYK, here they are on their world tour. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 27.

CELEBRATING HARRY BELLAFONTE WITH RENE MARIE

Performed by a seven-piece band, move to the beat of the jazz showing the most-beloved selections. Each one is curated for the heart and mind. Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$35+ 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

TIGERS JAW

These Scranton-based indie rockers is back on tour. Opening are Oso Oso and Snoozer. Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$38. 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

AL ROKER

Long Island LitFest presents a lively chat with TODAY Show cohost and America’s favorite weatherman, Al Roker, and his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, with their new cookbook, Recipes to Live By, Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion. Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org

3 p.m. Oct. 27.

MARTIN BARRE

Renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords and soaring melodic solos, Barre performs the classic hits history of Jethro Tull. Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$55-$80. 8 p.m. Oct. 31.