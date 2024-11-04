Out and About – Adults and Kids

Here are fun things to do for adults and kids on Long Island!

Friday, November 8

Lucid Lake in Autumn

5 p.m.

Learn to make this beautiful fall creation at Painting With a Twist. Happy hour drink specials will be available. The event is for painters ages fifteen and older.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/.

Fun Time Pottery Open Clay Night

6-9 p.m.

Learn to build with clay and have a blast at Fun Time Pottery. The fee is $45 per pound of clay, and there is a three-pound limit.

700 Franklin Ave, Franklin Square. 516-872-2400, https://www.myfuntimepottery.com/.

Hat Design Event With Bumble & Brim

6:30 p.m.

Parents can enjoy this night off at Oh My Goodness Kids, which includes hard and soft ciders, snacks, and a custom hat to decorate as you choose. Register in advance to guarantee your spot.

61 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-636-5444, https://www.ohmygoodnesskids.com/.

Board Game Night: A History and Play Exhibit

7 p.m.

Head to Old Westbury Gardens to explore over 5,000 years of board game history. The evening includes a lecture and playable board games. Tickets are $15, and members enjoy a 20% discount.

71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Restorative Yoga & Meditation

7 p.m.

Enjoy Chakra meditation, yoga, and deep relaxation in Oyster Bay. Tickets are $55 per person, and members enjoy 10% off.

9 Audrey Ave, Oyster Bay. 516-922-4222, https://www.oysterbayyoga.

Pour Some 80s on Me

8 p.m.

Rock out to your favorite 80s hits while enjoying authentic German food and beer on tap. There is an $8 cover, and 80s garb is encouraged.

1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

Say Anything–Is a Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour

8:30 p.m.

Rock out to this American rock band at Mulcahey’s. Tickets are $44, and you must be age eighteen or over to attend.

3232 Railroad Ave Wantagh. 516-783-7500, https://muls.com/.

Saturday, November 9

Jewelry Making Workshop: Wire Earrings

10 a.m.

Learn wire-wrapping techniques and make beautiful earrings at the Nassau County Museum of Art. The fee is $81 for members and $90 for non-members.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Quilt Show

Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10, 10 a.m.

Enjoy more than one hundred quilts on display, vendors, a raffle, quilting education, and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

155 Washington Ave, Mineola. 516-996-5660, https://eveningstarquilters.org/.

Eisenhower Park Craft Fair

Saturday and Sunday, November 9 and 10, 10 a.m.

Find unique gifts and support local vendors all weekend in Eisenhower Park.

Eisenhower Park Field 8, Westbury. https://nassaucountyfairs.com/.

Fall Harvest Wreaths

10 a.m.

Decorate a fall-themed wreath using natural materials at Hempstead Lake State Park. Register in advance on Eventbrite.

Eagle Ave, West Hempstead. https://parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?lct=0&r=9.

Veterans Day Weekend at the Cradle of Aviation Museum

Saturday-Monday, November 9-11

The Cradle of Aviation Museum honors veterans with free admission for every veteran and their guest. On Saturday, Fans For The Cure will provide visitors with valuable health information and resources.

Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City. 516-572-4066, https://www.cradleofaviation.org/

St. Thomas The Apostle Craft Fair

10 a.m.

Find holiday decor, holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry, and more all day long in West Hempstead. There will also be food baskets and pictures with Santa.

12 Westminister Road, West Hempstead. 516-728-1127, https://www.stawh.church/.

Serene Sky

12 p.m.

Create a gorgeous twilight painting with your date or pals at Muse Paintbar. The Kitchen/Bar will be open, and you’ll need a valid ID to purchase alcohol.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Winter Seed Sowing For Seedlings

1 p.m.

Learn to recycle your used milk jugs to grow seedlings for next spring in Oyster Bay. You’ll leave with two finished jugs, materials, and take-home instructions. The fee is $30.

100-102 Audrey Ave, Oyster Bay. 516-588-9400, https://hivemarketob.com/.

Sean Brown & Friends in The Giggle Room

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of comedy with Long Island’s own Sean Brown. General admission is $22, or you can purchase a pre-show dinner and up-front seating package for $66.95.

90 Division Ave, Levittown. 516-731-3358, https://govs.govs.com/events/.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

8 p.m.

Hear your favorite Linda Ronstadt hits, like “It’s So Easy” and “You’re No Good,” at My Father’s Place in Roslyn. Tickets are $43.

1221 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn. 516-580-0887, https://www.mfpproductions.com/

Fundraiser Featuring the Music of Risky Business

8 p.m.

Enjoy food, beverages, dancing, and entertainment at this fundraiser hosted by the Cardinal Mercier Assembly 705. Tickets are $65 per person.

79 Hempstead Ave, Lynbrook. 516-877-2228, https://www.facebook.com/groups/239388778441/.

Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Jerry Garcia

8 p.m.

Hear Andy Falco and Travis Book, both members of the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters, as they play the music of Jerry Garcia. The program borrows from The Grateful Dead catalog, Garcia’s solo material, and traditional songs. All tickets are $38.

232 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-767-1384, https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/.

Sunday, November 10

Bill Werner Memorial 5K+ Run

9 a.m.

Don’t miss this run to support The William G. Werner Memorial Fund, which supports the New York Tech Doctor of Physical Therapy Program. The fee is $35.

600 Northern Blvd, Old Westbury. 516-631-3323, https://events.elitefeats.com/24billwerner?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral#info.

Adult Lecture: Westbury Reimagined

2 p.m.

Meet author Arthur Dobrin, who will discuss significant developments in the history of Westbury, including immigration, the development of suburbia, and encounters between indigenous people and European settlers.

71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

2024 Four Seasons in Music

3 p.m.

Explore the history of Romani music and its influence on composers like Dvorak, Brahms, and Beethoven at The Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve. Tickets are $45 for members and $65 for non-members.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-571-7901, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Sonny & Cher Variety Show

4:30 p.m.

Enjoy this tribute to the Sonny and Cher Variety Show at Sergios’ Restaurant in Massapequa.

Your $55 ticket includes dinner, the show, tax, and gratuity.

5422 Merrick Road, Massapequa. 516-541-6554, https://www.sergiositalianrestaurant.com/.

Sunday Night Funnies: It’s Still The Weekend

7 p.m.

Enjoy many of the best weekend comics at The Brokerage packed into one weekend. Tickets are $14.

2797 Merrick Road, Bellmore. 516-781-5233, https://brokerage.govs.co/.

Three Dog Night at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

8 p.m.

Don’t miss the two-time Grammy award-nominated Three Dog Night at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair. Tickets begin at $59.

960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury. 516-334-0800, https://www.westburymusicfair.org/.

Tuesday, November 12

I Can’t Believe It’s Vegan & Gluten-Free Cooking Class

6 p.m.

Create delightful Vegan meals with Chef Eric DeVine while sipping on four cocktails at 317 Main Street. The class is $60 per person, and registration is required.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Totally Tubular 90s Sitcom Trivia

7 p.m.

Test your knowledge of all things 90s at Beginnings Restaurant in Atlantic Beach. Call in advance to reserve your table.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483. https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Wednesday, November 13

Roslyn Farmer’s Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy homegrown and homemade goods like pickles, ravioli, fruit, baked goods, gourmet coffee, honey dippers, chicken burgers, dairy, hot sauce, and more every Wednesday in Roslyn.

500 Searingtown Road, Roslyn. 631-466-8939, https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/.

Daytime Pizza Workshop

11:30 a.m.

Create your own pizza with fresh ingredients at The Cook’s Studio in Huntington. The fee is $75.

10 Wall Street, Huntington. 631-896-1315, https://thecooksstudio.com/upcoming-classes/huntington/.

Stomp

7 p.m.

Enjoy this energetic performance for guests of all ages, featuring unconventional percussion instruments such as brooms, garbage cans, and hubcaps. Tickets start at $75.

https://www.tillescenter.org/event/stomp

Wonderful Wednesday Adult Skate

9 p.m.

Enjoy a rockin’ skate with DJ-D at United Skates of America. Tickets are $15 and skate rentals are $7. Non-skating adults are $7. The event is for guests ages eighteen and over; skaters will need to sign a waiver.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Thursday, November 14

Thanksgiving Prep Class

6 p.m.

Learn to make fabulous food for your Thanksgiving dinner at the Well-Seasoned Chef. The menu includes Garlic and Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, croissant and Sausage Stuffing, Cranberry with Red Wine and Thyme Sauce, and The Best Gravy Ever.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Karaoke Night

7 p.m.

Show off your singing skills every Thursday night at Spaghettini, where you can also enjoy plenty of pizza, pasta, and wine.

106 Mineola Blvd, Mineola. 516-750-8044, https://spaghettinipizza.com.

Owl Prowl

7:30 p.m.

Join The Sands Point Preserve for a quiet, guided night hike in which you’ll learn to identify owls by sight and sound. Pre-registration is required. The fee is $24 for non-members and $18 for members.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-571-7901, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Cavetown & Special Guest Frankie Cosmos

8:00 p.m.

Rock out to this band at The Paramount. $1 per ticket will go to Save The Children to support families in Gaza.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Out and About With Kids

Friday, November 8

A Mickey Mouse Thanksgiving With Little Learners

10:30 a.m.

Your little one, ages Walker and up, can read Mickey’s Thanksgiving, learn about Thanksgiving, make a craft, sing, enjoy bubbles, and play with parachutes at Once Upon a Treetop. The $35 fee includes open play from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Luminocity Winter Festival

On View From November 8-January 5

Bring your littles to this exciting festival in Eisenhower Park, featuring holiday-themed jungles, art installations, and more! Purchase tickets online in advance.

Eisenhower Park East Meadow. 516-572-0348, https://www.luminocityfestival.com/

Saturday, November 9

Family Saturday

12-3 p.m.

Bring your little artist, ages 2-14, to the Nassau Museum of Art, where they will create projects out of a variety of materials. The fee is $10 for kiddos and $20 for adults. Members are free.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Pies & Parades

12 and 2 p.m.

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum. Believe it or not, a whaler founded the iconic store! You’ll learn about Thanksgiving traditions and create a “potpourri pie” for your table. Tickets are $10 and $5 for members.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3138, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/.

Mr. Limoncello’s Fabulous Finale Event

2 p.m.

Celebrate the release of this new book with a decoder game, word search, riddle challenge, and Rebus puzzle at the Barnes & Noble in Manhasset.

1542 Northern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062178498-0.

Lego Holiday Build Event

2 p.m.

Enjoy this Lego event that includes a train snow globe Lego mini-kit to take home or build in-store. Reserve your spot in advance, as kits are limited.

91 Old Country Road, Carle Place. 516-741-9850, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/.

Open Play at Planet Play

6:30 p.m.

Enjoy two hours of free play on inflatables and an $11 arcade gift card at Planet Play. The space includes a bounce house, toddler space, indoor playground, arcade, and more.

418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore. 516-636-5322, https://www.planetplaybellmore.com/.

Sunday, November 10

Sunday Science: Reptiles

10 a.m.

Bring your little scientist to Rockville Center to meet snakes, turtles, and lizards. The fee is $15, and pre-registration is required.

1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center. 516-746-0045, https://cstl.org/.

Leaf Peepers

12 p.m.

Your little autumn leaf, ages three and up, can create an adorable creature from leaves at The Long Island Children’s Museum. The event is free with admission. While you’re there, check out the Bubbles, Sound Showers, Tool Box, and other popular exhibits!

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Fall Sights Scavenger Hunt

1 p.m.

Enjoy an educational fall-themed scavenger hunt with your little one at Hempstead Lake State Park. Register in advance on Eventbrite.

Eagle Ave, West Hempstead. https://parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?lct=0&r=9.

Boba Sloth

11 a.m.

Create this adorable painting with your little one at Painting With a Twist. The fee is $34 or $35 per painter.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/.

Public Laser Tag Session

11 a.m.

Celebrate November at Q-Zar with three laser tag games. While you’re there, you can also check out the arcade, axe-throwing, and snacks.

151 Voice Road, Carle Place. 516-877-7200, https://www.qzarny.com/.

Family Day: Goofy Gobbles

2 p.m.

Bring your little gobblers in to create a colorful painting of a turkey at Muse Paintbar. The fee is $40 per painter, and no experience is necessary.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Kids Eat Free

4 p.m.

Your kiddos can enjoy a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree every Sunday night at American Beauty Restaurant. The offer is dine-in only.

1026 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park. 516-541-1075, https://www.americanbeautyrestaurants.com/.

Monday, November 11

Happy Little Trees Camp

9 a.m.

Enjoy a wood craft, painting, games, and snacks at As You Wish Parties. The event is for kiddos ages five and up, and there is a fee of $55 per child.

59 Merrick Ave, Merrick. 516-590-7878, https://asyouwishparties.org/.

Early Bird With Mario Skate

9:30 a.m.

Enjoy your day off with an early bird skate with Mario. A $16 admission fee includes a skate rental, a slice of pizza, and a small drink. Non-skating adults are $7.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Veterans Day Fun Camp

9:30 a.m.

Your little tumbler can have fun on their day off with gymnastics, arts and crafts, inflatables, open play, and pizza at Gold Medal Gymnastics.

1100 Stewart Ave, Garden City. 516-357-3636, https://gmgc.com/.

Hot Shots Mini-Camp

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Your little one, ages 3-10, can enjoy gymnastics, an open gym, pizza, games, a trampoline, and more on their day off at Hot Shots Gymnastics.

49 Windsor Ave, Mineola. 516-742-FLIP, https://www.hotshotswestgym.com/.

Tuesday, November 12

Open Play at Party Play Cafe

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Reserve your spot ahead of time for an hour of crawling, exploring, and moving at Party Play Cafe. All adults and kiddos must wear socks. The fee is $20 per child.

679A Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-507-2057, https://www.partyplaycafe.com/book-online.

Junior Chef Fall Class

4 p.m

Your little chef, ages 8-12, can make pumpkin ravioli, pan-roasted chicken with apples and herbs, pumpkin ice cream, apple tart, and more at the Well-Seasoned Chef.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Wednesday, November 13

Family Swim

12-1 p.m.

Bring your little guppy to Goldfish Swim School, where they can enjoy a heated pool during this public session. All children who cannot swim independently must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. The fee for non-members is $10.

650 Stewart Ave, Suite 25, Garden City. 516-219-9542, https://goldfishswimschool.com/.

It’ll Be a Ball-Inviting All Princes and Princesses

4:30 p.m.

Your little royal one can meet Cinderella, make a magic wand, and enjoy pizza and juice at Nana’s Wonderland. Tickets are $45 per child, which includes admission for one adult. Additional adults are $10.

5050 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa Park. 516-502-1876, https://www.nanaswonderland.net/home-massapequa.

Disney On Ice at UBS Arena

Wednesday-Sunday, November 13-17

Don’t miss your favorite Disney characters spinning on the ice at UBS Arena. Tickets start at $40.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8950, https://ubsarena.com/.

Thursday, November 14

Dine-In Movie: Elf

7 p.m.

Watch the holiday classic Elf while enjoying six curated courses that complement the scenes in the movie. Tickets are $45 per person, and registration is required.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Ongoing Fall Fun

Bayville Scream Park

Thursday-Sunday Through November 9

Don’t miss the last weekend to give your kiddo a frightfully good time in Bayville, where they will enjoy a haunted house, mini-golf, and treats. If your little one isn’t up for a scream, enjoy Not-So-Scary Saturdays and Sundays with a pumpkin patch, soda shop, train ride, treetop adventure, and more.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville. https://bayvillescreampark.com/attractions/.

Animal Farm

Weekends in November

Every Saturday and Sunday, bring your littles to White Post Farms, where they’ll enjoy a Giraffe Experience, Primate Experience, Birdie Landing, pony rides, train rides, a chicken show, and magic shows.

250 Old Country Road, Melville. 631-351-9373, https://www.whitepostfarms.com/animal-farm/.

Monsters & Mermaids Exhibition

Don’t miss this two-year exhibition at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum, exploring nautical myths and legends like mermaids, monsters, dragons, and more!

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3138, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/.

Ronald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

On Stage From November 14-December 19

Don’t miss the first week to enjoy this play at the Engeman Theater about Charlie Bucket and the other four Golden Ticket winners. It includes some of your favorite songs from the 1971 movie.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.