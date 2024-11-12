Recently Sold: Old Brookville

Four elegant properties recently sold in Old Brookville, offering unique opportunities for luxurious living. Each home presents distinct features and design elements while capturing the serene ambiance of the North Shore.

On two acres in a prime mid-block location, 20 Overbrook Lane offers expansive spaces with high ceilings and large entertaining rooms.

This six-bedroom, six-bathroom home, with its five fireplaces, provides a welcoming canvas for customization. With access to both North Shore and Locust Valley schools, the property is ideal for families looking to create a tailored home. Although the kitchen and bathrooms await renovation, the property’s inherent charm and spacious layout offer significant potential. The grounds, surrounded by mature trees, invite outdoor enjoyment and add a sense of seclusion to this classic residence. 20 Overbrook Ln. in Old Brookville sold for $1,975,000 on Oct. 29.

Dubbed “The Sanctuary,” this four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate on 16 Overbrooke Lane combines sophistication and natural allure. Nestled on two private acres next to a horse farm, this center hall Colonial captivates with architectural elegance and refined interiors. Inside, the gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, top-tier appliances, and an inviting breakfast area. The formal dining room and library, equipped with bespoke shelving, are perfect for intimate gatherings.

Outdoors, a marble patio with a gas BBQ, lounge area and heated saltwater pool provide a resort-like retreat. Two wood-burning fireplaces add to the ambiance, while a fully finished basement offers a wet bar, gym and steam shower. The heated two-car garage with EV charging and a full-house generator enhances practicality and peace of mind in this secluded yet convenient setting. 16 Overbrooke Lane in Old Brookville sold for $2,950,000 on Sept. 27.

This restored Colonial on 365 Cedar Swamp Road exudes charm, balancing historic character with modern comforts. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on two flat acres and includes four detached garages, a heated saltwater pool and new systems throughout. The chef’s kitchen, complete with a butler’s pantry, double ovens and a pizza oven, caters to culinary enthusiasts. A family room adjacent to the kitchen opens to the pool area, making it an ideal setting for gatherings. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a Jacuzzi, steam shower, and private deck. Grand electric gates offer privacy, while beach privileges and proximity to North Shore schools add to its appeal. 365 Cedar Swamp Rd. in Old Brookville sold for $1,388,000 on Sept. 26.

The stately six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence at 104 Pound Hollow Road offers an impressive layout with classic design elements. Situated on two beautifully landscaped acres, the brick center-hall Colonial features a bright interior with large rooms, wood flooring and modern amenities.

The open eat-in kitchen includes a butler’s pantry, while a den with high ceilings and a fireplace provides a cozy yet elegant space for relaxation. The primary suite, complete with a seating area and en-suite bathroom, offers privacy and luxury. Outside, a spacious brick patio and heated saltwater gunite pool make the grounds ideal for entertaining. The three-car garage and convenient location round out this property’s appeal as a refined and practical home. 104 Pound Hollow Rd. in Old Brookville sold for $2,700,000 on Sept. 10.

Each of these homes represents the unique blend of tradition, luxury and natural beauty that defines Old Brookville.

Compiled by Christy Hinko; photos and details courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.