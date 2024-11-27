Laurie Berkner hits the road for the holidays

Laurie Berkner, widely recognized as the queen of children’s music, is gearing up for her much-anticipated “Laurie Berkner Solo! Holiday Show,” including a stop in Huntington on Dec. 15. Berkner’s ability to create songs that resonate with children and adults alike has made her a trailblazer in the “kindie rock” movement. With 16 bestselling albums, a billion streams and more than 500 million YouTube views, Berkner’s music has become a soundtrack to countless childhoods. Yet, her journey began almost serendipitously.

“It was so unexpected,” Berkner says s she reflects on her early career. “I’d been performing in rock bands and struggling to write original music. Writing music for kids has not been a struggle at all. The more I started working on material for children, the more I realized that it opened up creativity in me that I never knew I had.”

A natural connection

Berkner’s music stands out for its dual appeal—it captivates children while remaining enjoyable for adults. The secret? Authenticity and a deep understanding of her audience.

“When I’m writing a song, I’m thinking about whether the kids will like it and whether I’m going to connect to them through it,” she explains. “I’m also thinking about whether I want to sing it over and over again, so I guess that’s the part that connects with adults.”

Her songs, from the energetic “We Are the Dinosaurs” to the quirky “Pig on Her Head,” are designed with intention. Berkner takes into account the developmental stages of her young listeners, incorporating simple yet engaging rhythms, movement, and language.

“I put a lot of movement and physical things in my songs because that’s something they’ve been doing even longer than talking,” she says.

Inspiration and impact

Berkner’s music career was shaped by a lifetime immersed in song. Growing up in Princeton, NJ, she sang in choirs, performed in bands and toured Europe as a soloist. After college, she worked as a children’s music specialist, a role that sparked her creativity.

“I want to create songs that matter for children,” Berkner says. “I remember seeing a 4-year-old girl shut her eyes and sway to the music. That’s the reason I got into music—it keeps me wanting to do more.”

Her inspiration also stems from her childhood exposure to classical music.

“My dad always had classical music playing, and there’s something inherently pleasing about it,” she says. Berkner credits this influence, combined with her love for artists like David Byrne and Mitski, for shaping her ability to craft songs that feel timeless yet contemporary.

Evolving with the times

As the world changes, Berkner adapts to new ways of engaging with her audience, including remixes and digital formats. Her latest album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween, released in September, exemplifies her ability to stay relevant while maintaining the core of her music.

“I think if the core is there, kids will care about it,” she notes. “The production style—whether it’s electronic, acoustic or somewhere in between—is secondary to the connection and engagement a song provides.”

The holiday show

Berkner’s upcoming holiday tour promises a mix of traditional seasonal songs, original holiday-themed tracks, and her greatest hits. Families can expect to sing along to classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman,” as well as Berkner originals such as “Santa’s Coming to My House Tonight” and “I Live Inside a Snowglobe.” She also celebrates Hanukkah with “Candle Chase” and “The Dreidel Song.”

Kids are encouraged to bring stuffed animals for her signature “Pig on Her Head” and to dance along to fan favorites.

“I love seeing the joy and energy kids bring to my concerts,” Berkner says. “It reminds me why I do what I do.”

Advice for aspiring artists

For those looking to follow in her footsteps, Berkner emphasizes the importance of authenticity and starting from a place of strength.

“You have to do what you’re good at first,” she advises. “Be authentic to what you’re creating and don’t worry about checking all the boxes.”

Ultimately, her advice is rooted in passion.

“Create something you love and believe in,” she says. “If you don’t want to listen to your own song a hundred times, how can you expect others to?”

Looking ahead

Despite decades in the industry, Berkner shows no signs of slowing down. Her dedication to creating meaningful, joyful music remains unwavering.

“I want to keep writing songs that matter to kids and their families,” she says.

As she prepares to bring holiday cheer to audiences across the country, Berkner reflects on her journey with gratitude.

“I never imagined I’d be here, but I’m so thankful,” she says. “Music has given me so much, and I’m thrilled to share that joy with others.”

With her blend of talent, authenticity and a genuine love for connecting with her audience, Berkner continues to be a beloved figure in children’s music—a true gift to families everywhere.

Visit www.paramountny.com to get details and tickets for the Sunday, Dec. 15, show. Visit www.LaurieBerkner.com for the full tour schedule, including a full-band stop on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Tarrytown.