Early New Year’s resolutions

As the calendar flips to January, millions of people around the world reflect on the past year and set resolutions to improve themselves in the year ahead. Though the tradition of New Year’s resolutions is widely celebrated today, its origins trace back to ancient civilizations that valued renewal and self-improvement.

The earliest known New Year’s resolutions date back over 4,000 years to ancient Babylon. Babylonians celebrated the new year during a 12-day festival called Akitu, which occurred around the spring equinox, not in January. During this time, they would make promises to their gods to pay off debts and return borrowed items. This marked an early form of resolution-making, where people sought to start the year on a clean slate.

The tradition continued in ancient Rome, where the first month of the year was dedicated to Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions. Janus is often depicted with two faces, symbolized by looking both backward into the past and forward into the future. Romans would make vows to Janus at the start of the year, promising to improve their conduct and relationships. This practice of making promises to deities for personal growth eventually evolved into the secular New Year’s resolutions that people continue to make today.

Over time, New Year’s resolutions became intertwined with personal goals and aspirations. In the 18th century, the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions became more common in Europe and the United States, as people began to view the new year as an opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. Today, the most popular resolutions revolve around health, personal development and relationships. According to a 2023 survey by YouGov, the top New Year’s resolutions include exercising more, saving money and eating healthier.

The start of a new year offers a fresh beginning, allowing people to reflect on their achievements and setbacks from the previous year. It is a time to set tangible goals such as losing weight, quitting smoking or learning new skills. While the exact resolutions people make can vary greatly, the common thread is the desire for personal betterment.

Experts argue that the effectiveness of New Year’s resolutions is often overstated. According to research from the University of Scranton, only about 8 percent of people successfully achieve their New Year’s resolutions. One reason for this is that people often set goals that are too broad or unrealistic. Rather than committing to vague promises like “get fit” or “be happy,” experts suggest setting specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound (SMART) goals to increase the likelihood of success.

Psychologist Dr. John Norcross, a professor at the University of Scranton, suggests that resolutions can be more successful when individuals break them into smaller, manageable steps. For instance, instead of aiming to “exercise more,” one might resolve to walk 10,000 steps each day or go to the gym three times a week. Building a support network of friends or family can help keep individuals motivated and accountable throughout the year.

Despite the challenges, the ritual of setting resolutions remains a significant part of the cultural landscape. For some, the process of envisioning a better future and taking active steps toward change provides a sense of purpose and optimism as they embark on a new year. Whether it’s making healthier choices, cultivating better habits or simply striving for a more balanced life, New Year’s resolutions continue to serve as a reminder that growth and improvement are always within reach.

As 2024 unfolds, millions will embrace the opportunity for self-renewal, fueled by the promise of new beginnings and the enduring hope for personal progress. Whether or not resolutions are fully realized, the act of setting intentions remains a meaningful tradition that connects individuals to a shared cultural practice of reflection, aspiration and hope.