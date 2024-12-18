The community came together to celebrate Assembly Member-elect Daniel Norber’s victory at The Mariner Estate in Great Neck on Dec. 8.

Norber is the first Republican elected to a New York State Assembly seat in the Town of North Hempstead in over half a century. He unseated incumbent two-term Democrat Gina Sillitti by a narrow margin.

The 16th district includes the northwestern Nassau County communities of Great Neck, Manhasset, Port Washington, Roslyn and several other communities along the county’s border with Queens

Norber was born in the U. S. and raised in Israel. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in government, diplomacy and strategy from Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel. His grandparents are survivors of the Holocaust, and his mother escaped the communist Soviet Union. Norber returned to New York in 2001.

Assembly Member-elect Norber, a veteran of the IDF, was drafted at age 17 as a lone soldier and served as a staff Sergeant in the military police.

In 2024, Daniel Norber decided to run for the New York State Assembly, after observing the rampant anti-Semitism occurring in the United States, after the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel by Hamas.