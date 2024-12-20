Quantcast
Education
Great Neck

E.M. Baker students play games with their ‘grandfriends’

E.M. Baker Elementary students spend time with the "grandfriends" at the Atria Cutter Mill
Great Neck Public Schools

Third graders from E.M. Baker Elementary School spread holiday cheer while visiting their “grandfriends” at the Atria Cutter Mill.

Students began their visits with a heartwarming sing-along of holiday songs.

The highlight of the visit, however, was when students and residents engaged in lively games of checkers using 3-D printed pieces created in EMB’s Innovation Lab. Students guided their grandfriends through the rules of the game and shared their unique playing pieces.

Everyone enjoyed the opportunity to play games and connect with one another.

Students playing games with their "grandfriends"

