New Hyde Park-Garden City Park highlights retirements and musical talents at December board meeting

It was a night of celebration and merriment in New Hyde Park-Garden City Park as a full house of families, staff and students joined together for the Board of Education meeting Dec. 9.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Morrison-Raptis began the meeting by honoring two retirees from the district’s custodial staff: Head Custodian Ron White, who has been with the district for 35 years, and Mike Coppola, who has spent the last 24 years with the district. Both retirees were given gifts and enjoyed photos with family and staff.

Attention then turned to the stage for festive performances from the district’s chorus students. The Manor Oaks School and Hillside Grade School chorus, led by Joanna Malaszczyk, sang a Jingle Bells mash-up, “Winter Fantasy.” The Garden City Park and New Hyde Park Road School chorus, led by Calob Congdon, sang “Winter Canon,” a version of “In the Bleak Midwinter” sung in harmony.

The students received cheers and applause for their joyous performances.