New Year deadline for smart controllers in Roslyn, Port Washington

All automatic irrigation systems within the service territory of the Port Washington and Roslyn Water Districts must be equipped with a smart controller by the beginning of the new year.



The Port Washington Water District serves Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Manorhaven, Plandome Manor, Port Washington, and Port Washington North, according to their website.



“Being a shoreline community, it is crucial that we conserve water in Port Washington and protect our only water source from the irreversible harm of saltwater intrusion,” Port Washington Water District Commissioner Mindy Germain said in a statement to Schneps Media Long Island.



“The smart controller requirement is a tool that will dramatically reduce our community’s overall water consumption,” she added.



The Roslyn Water District serves all of the Villages of Roslyn, Roslyn Estates, East Hills, and parts of Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Harbor, Flower Hill, North Hills, Greenvale, Albertson, Glenwood Landing and Port Washington, according to their website.



While the districts discuss water conservation efforts together, they are not collaborating on the irrigation controller implementation because they serve different areas and customers.

“Our chief priority at the Roslyn Water District is to provide the high-quality water service that our residents deserve every day,” said Roslyn Water District Chairman Michael Kosinski in a press release.



“However, the over-pumping of our water source makes that increasingly more difficult, especially during the spring and summer months. Smart controllers help to greatly mitigate the negative effects of excessive water usage,” Kosinski added.



Smart irrigation controllers connect to WiFi to tap into local weather reports and adjust sprinkler systems’ schedules accordingly, making it so that lawns receive the exact amount of water they need in order to stay healthy without the risk of overwatering.



Residential outdoor water use in the United States accounts for nearly 8 billion gallons of water each day, mainly for landscape irrigation, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.



The EPA estimates that nearly 50% of this water is wasted due to overwatering caused by inefficiencies in irrigation methods and systems. WaterSense labeled irrigation controllers can significantly reduce overwatering by applying water only when plants need it.



WaterSense labels two types of irrigation controllers that can help homeowners and businesses make their irrigation scheduling more water-efficient.



Weather-based irrigation controllers use local weather and landscape conditions to tailor watering schedules, while soil moisture-based irrigation controllers monitor moisture levels in the soil to prevent irrigation when water is not needed.

Both technologies allow watering schedules to better match plants’ water needs. The controller is required on all systems by the beginning of the new year.



“I would say to residents that this is a win-win. They will conserve water, our most precious natural resource, and they will save money,” Roslyn Water District Superintendent Richard Passariello said in a statement to Schneps Media Long Island.

