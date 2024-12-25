Charles Campagne students spread holiday cheer with Santa’s help

1: CCS kindergarten students take a photo with Santa after helping to load toys onto the fire truck. (Photo by Bethpage Union Free School District)

This holiday season, Charles Campagne Elementary School’s student council in the Bethpage Union Free School District partnered with the Bethpage Fire Department to organize a toy drive for families in need. Generous donations of new, unwrapped toys were collected in the school lobby throughout the month.

On Dec. 20, the toy drive culminated in a festive visit from Santa Claus and members of the Bethpage Fire Department. Students eagerly greeted their special guests, and each class took turns helping load the donated toys onto the fire truck for distribution.

The Charles Campagne student council extends heartfelt thanks to the school community for their generosity and for making