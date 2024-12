Floral Park-Bellerose School chorus students are pictured with members of the Board of Education, Principal John DeKams, and Luke Randazzo. (Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District)

To celebrate the holiday season and showcase students’ musical talents, Floral Park-Bellerose School chorus members were invited to perform at the board of education meeting on Dec. 12.

Under the direction of music teacher Luke Randazzo, the chorus students performed a selection from their winter concert, “Here Comes the Snow.”

Board President Jaclyn O’Donohue praised the students for their choreography and singing, and thanked Randazzo for putting the performance together.