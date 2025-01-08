Scholar-Athletes in Nassau County awarded for academic success

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes teams and individuals that achieve academic success.
Scholar-Athlete teams are determined by the GPA of the top 75% of the roster, which must be equal to or greater than 90.00, according to the association’s website. If a team does not qualify, individuals with a GPA of 90.00 or above are still eligible to receive an individual scholar-athlete award.
Local teams and individuals that received a scholar-athlete award are listed as follows:
Carle Place Middle/Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 4 students
Boys Golf, 14 students
Boys Soccer, 15 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 15 students
Field Hockey, 18 students
Football, 11 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 15 students
Girls Soccer, 16 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 4 students
Girls Tennis, 16 students
Girls Volleyball, 16 students
Floral Park Memorial High School
Boys Cross Country, 5 students
Boys Soccer, 14 students
Boys Volleyball, 11 students
Field Hockey, 12 students
Football, 15 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 6 students
Girls Cross Country, 15 students
Girls Soccer, 20 students
Girls Volleyball, 15 students
Garden City High School
Boys Cross Country, 12 students
Boys Golf, 7 students
Boys Soccer, 19 students
Boys Volleyball, 8 students
Field Hockey, 29 students
Football, 35 students
Girls Cross Country, 12 students
Girls Soccer, 26 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 23 students
Girls Tennis, 16 students
Girls Volleyball, 18 students
Great Neck North High School
Boys Badminton, 20 students
Boys Cross Country, 34 students
Boys Soccer, 19 students
Boys Volleyball, 14 students
Field Hockey, 18 students
Girls Cross Country, 21 students
Girls Soccer, 22 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 31 students
Girls Tennis, 16 students
Girls Volleyball, 15 students
Great Neck South High School
Boys Badminton, 15 students
Boys Cross Country, 18 students
Boys Soccer, 10 students
Boys Volleyball, 11 students
Field Hockey, 13 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 14 students
Girls Cross Country, 17 students
Girls Soccer, 7 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 28 students
Girls Tennis, 14 students
Girls Volleyball, 11 students
Hericks High School
Boys Badminton, 16 students
Boys Cross Country, 34 students
Boys Golf, 9 students
Boys Soccer, 15 students
Boys Volleyball, 15 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 19 students
Football, 16 students
Girls Cross Country, 31 students
Girls Soccer, 8 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 19 students
Girls Tennis, 14 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students
Manhasset Secondary School
Boys Badminton, 17 students
Boys Cross Country, 44 students
Boys Soccer, 29 students
Boys Volleyball, 16 students
Field Hockey, 24 students
Football, 30 students
Girls Cross Country, 36 students
Girls Soccer, 27 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 14 students
Girls Tennis, 18 students
Girls Volleyball, 15 students
New Hyde Park Memorial High School
Boys Cross Country, 10 students
Boys Soccer, 13 students
Boys Volleyball, 13 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 9 students
Field Hockey, 16 students
Football, 19 students
Girls Cross Country, 10 students
Girls Soccer, 15 students
Girls Tennis, 16 students
Girls Volleyball, 14 students
North Shore High School
Boys Cross Country, 9 students
Boys Soccer, 13 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 9 students
Field Hockey, 9 students
Football, 16 students
Girls Cross Country, 12 students
Girls Soccer, 16 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 13 students
Girls Tennis, 8 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students
Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School
Boys Cross Country, 28 students
Boys Soccer, 14 students
Boys Volleyball,10 students
Competitive Cheerleading, 13 students
Field Hockey, 14 students
Football, 17 students
Girls Cross Country, 13 students
Girls Soccer, 18 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 16 students
Girls Tennis, 16 students
Girls Volleyball, 9 students
Roslyn High School
Boys Badminton, 32 students
Boys Cross Country, 18 students
Boys Golf, 10 students
Boys Soccer, 20 students
Boys Volleyball, 13 students
Football, 18 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 13 students
Girls Cross Country, 20 students
Girls Soccer, 22 students
Girls Tennis, 21 students
Girls Volleyball, 13 students
Westbury High School
Girls Soccer, 10 students
Girls Swimming/Diving, 4 students
The Wheatley School
Boys Badminton, 11 students
Boys Cross Country, 16 students
Boys Soccer, 25 students
Game Day Cheerleading, 13 students
Girls Cross Country, 12 students
Girls Soccer, 22 students
Girls Tennis, 15 students
Girls Volleyball, 12 students