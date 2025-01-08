Scholar-Athletes in Nassau County awarded for academic success

The Manhasset football team won its homecoming game this school year with a score of 42-0 against the Mineola Mustangs

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recognizes teams and individuals that achieve academic success.

Scholar-Athlete teams are determined by the GPA of the top 75% of the roster, which must be equal to or greater than 90.00, according to the association’s website. If a team does not qualify, individuals with a GPA of 90.00 or above are still eligible to receive an individual scholar-athlete award.

Local teams and individuals that received a scholar-athlete award are listed as follows:

Carle Place Middle/Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 4 students

Boys Golf, 14 students

Boys Soccer, 15 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 15 students

Field Hockey, 18 students

Football, 11 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 15 students

Girls Soccer, 16 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 4 students

Girls Tennis, 16 students

Girls Volleyball, 16 students

Floral Park Memorial High School

Boys Cross Country, 5 students

Boys Soccer, 14 students

Boys Volleyball, 11 students

Field Hockey, 12 students

Football, 15 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 6 students

Girls Cross Country, 15 students

Girls Soccer, 20 students

Girls Volleyball, 15 students

Garden City High School

Boys Cross Country, 12 students

Boys Golf, 7 students

Boys Soccer, 19 students

Boys Volleyball, 8 students

Field Hockey, 29 students

Football, 35 students

Girls Cross Country, 12 students

Girls Soccer, 26 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 23 students

Girls Tennis, 16 students

Girls Volleyball, 18 students

Great Neck North High School

Boys Badminton, 20 students

Boys Cross Country, 34 students

Boys Soccer, 19 students

Boys Volleyball, 14 students

Field Hockey, 18 students

Girls Cross Country, 21 students

Girls Soccer, 22 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 31 students

Girls Tennis, 16 students

Girls Volleyball, 15 students

Great Neck South High School

Boys Badminton, 15 students

Boys Cross Country, 18 students

Boys Soccer, 10 students

Boys Volleyball, 11 students

Field Hockey, 13 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 14 students

Girls Cross Country, 17 students

Girls Soccer, 7 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 28 students

Girls Tennis, 14 students

Girls Volleyball, 11 students

Hericks High School

Boys Badminton, 16 students

Boys Cross Country, 34 students

Boys Golf, 9 students

Boys Soccer, 15 students

Boys Volleyball, 15 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 19 students

Football, 16 students

Girls Cross Country, 31 students

Girls Soccer, 8 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 19 students

Girls Tennis, 14 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students

Manhasset Secondary School

Boys Badminton, 17 students

Boys Cross Country, 44 students

Boys Soccer, 29 students

Boys Volleyball, 16 students

Field Hockey, 24 students

Football, 30 students

Girls Cross Country, 36 students

Girls Soccer, 27 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 14 students

Girls Tennis, 18 students

Girls Volleyball, 15 students

New Hyde Park Memorial High School

Boys Cross Country, 10 students

Boys Soccer, 13 students

Boys Volleyball, 13 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 9 students

Field Hockey, 16 students

Football, 19 students

Girls Cross Country, 10 students

Girls Soccer, 15 students

Girls Tennis, 16 students

Girls Volleyball, 14 students

North Shore High School

Boys Cross Country, 9 students

Boys Soccer, 13 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 9 students

Field Hockey, 9 students

Football, 16 students

Girls Cross Country, 12 students

Girls Soccer, 16 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 13 students

Girls Tennis, 8 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students

Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School

Boys Cross Country, 28 students

Boys Soccer, 14 students

Boys Volleyball,10 students

Competitive Cheerleading, 13 students

Field Hockey, 14 students

Football, 17 students

Girls Cross Country, 13 students

Girls Soccer, 18 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 16 students

Girls Tennis, 16 students

Girls Volleyball, 9 students

Roslyn High School

Boys Badminton, 32 students

Boys Cross Country, 18 students

Boys Golf, 10 students

Boys Soccer, 20 students

Boys Volleyball, 13 students

Football, 18 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 13 students

Girls Cross Country, 20 students

Girls Soccer, 22 students

Girls Tennis, 21 students

Girls Volleyball, 13 students

Westbury High School

Girls Soccer, 10 students

Girls Swimming/Diving, 4 students

The Wheatley School

Boys Badminton, 11 students

Boys Cross Country, 16 students

Boys Soccer, 25 students

Game Day Cheerleading, 13 students

Girls Cross Country, 12 students

Girls Soccer, 22 students

Girls Tennis, 15 students

Girls Volleyball, 12 students