Bethpage Union Free School District students selected for prestigious All-County Music Festival

Bethpage Union Free School District is thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our students selected to participate in the prestigious All-County Music Festival, sponsored by the Nassau Music Educators Association.
This event showcases the finest student musicians from grades 4-12 in Nassau County, offering a platform to perform in ensembles of extraordinary caliber.
The All-County Music Festival is an esteemed event that recognizes students’ individual musical achievements. Selected participants join others at their age and skill level to perform in high-caliber ensembles. Selection is based on NYSSMA Solo adjudication scores from the previous school year, along with teacher recommendations, instrument balance and ensemble repertoire.
Students must be nominated by their school music teacher to be considered for All-County. Each nomination is reviewed by a committee that carefully evaluates candidates based on specific criteria, including NYSSMA scores and teacher recommendations. Not all nominees are selected, making the honor even more significant.
Bethpage UFSD is proud to recognize the following students who have earned a place in this year’s festival:
Central Boulevard Elementary School
- Division 1 East Band: Josie Sachs, Harrison Sita
- Division 1 East Chorus: Iva Blesic, Travis Kenney, Joshua Matevosian, Giovanni Quimbay
- Division 1 East Orchestra: Brianna Singh
Charles Campagne Elementary School
- Division 1 East Band: Naithan Keselman
- Division 1 East Chorus: Madison Furey, Ava Lora, Sofia Ryan
- Division 1 East Orchestra: Charlotte Long
Kramer Lane Elementary School
- Division 1 East Band: Julie Hoffner, Sarah Hoffner
- Division 1 East Chorus: Juliet Harrison, Sanaa Mashriqi, Ella Menig, Jessica Tepe
- Division 1 East Orchestra: Anna Kelly
John F. Kennedy Middle School
- Division 2 Band: Ruben Lee
- Division 2 Chorus: Violet Imbriani, Emilia Marano
- Division 2 Jazz: Connor Oh
- Division 2 Orchestra: Matthias Salgado
- Division 3 Band: Jaysun Balladin, Evelyn Bourke, Sadie Lyons
- Division 3 Chorus: Christopher Cutrone, Charlie Majewski, Brennan Muller, Sophia Naness, Angelina Radovic, Akansha Raghavan, Annaleigh Stone, Giuliana Suppa, Eric Thaw
- Division 3 Orchestra: Augustine Lin
Bethpage High School
- Division 4 Band: Matthew An, Danielle Betwinek
- Division 4 Chorus: Amanda Schneider, Allyson Yalbuzdag
- Division 4 Jazz: Kayla Cusumano
- Division 4 Orchestra: Grace Cho
- Division 5 Chorus: Ashdon Chadwick
- Division 5 Band: Benjamin Maciel-Seidman
- Division 5 Symphony Orchestra: Madison Guevara, Sarah Oh, Katherine Sfeir,
- Division 5 Treble Choir: Hailey Hartmann, Ava Mirabelli
We commend our students for their dedication and artistry and look forward to seeing them represent Bethpage UFSD at the All-County Music Festival.