Bethpage Union Free School District students selected for prestigious All-County Music Festival

Bethpage Union Free School District is thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our students selected to participate in the prestigious All-County Music Festival, sponsored by the Nassau Music Educators Association.

This event showcases the finest student musicians from grades 4-12 in Nassau County, offering a platform to perform in ensembles of extraordinary caliber.

The All-County Music Festival is an esteemed event that recognizes students’ individual musical achievements. Selected participants join others at their age and skill level to perform in high-caliber ensembles. Selection is based on NYSSMA Solo adjudication scores from the previous school year, along with teacher recommendations, instrument balance and ensemble repertoire.

Students must be nominated by their school music teacher to be considered for All-County. Each nomination is reviewed by a committee that carefully evaluates candidates based on specific criteria, including NYSSMA scores and teacher recommendations. Not all nominees are selected, making the honor even more significant.

Bethpage UFSD is proud to recognize the following students who have earned a place in this year’s festival:

Central Boulevard Elementary School

Division 1 East Band: Josie Sachs, Harrison Sita

Division 1 East Chorus: Iva Blesic, Travis Kenney, Joshua Matevosian, Giovanni Quimbay

Division 1 East Orchestra: Brianna Singh

Charles Campagne Elementary School

Division 1 East Band: Naithan Keselman

Division 1 East Chorus: Madison Furey, Ava Lora, Sofia Ryan

Division 1 East Orchestra: Charlotte Long

Kramer Lane Elementary School

Division 1 East Band: Julie Hoffner, Sarah Hoffner

Division 1 East Chorus: Juliet Harrison, Sanaa Mashriqi, Ella Menig, Jessica Tepe

Division 1 East Orchestra: Anna Kelly

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Division 2 Band: Ruben Lee

Division 2 Chorus: Violet Imbriani, Emilia Marano

Division 2 Jazz: Connor Oh

Division 2 Orchestra: Matthias Salgado

Division 3 Band: Jaysun Balladin, Evelyn Bourke, Sadie Lyons

Division 3 Chorus: Christopher Cutrone, Charlie Majewski, Brennan Muller, Sophia Naness, Angelina Radovic, Akansha Raghavan, Annaleigh Stone, Giuliana Suppa, Eric Thaw

Division 3 Orchestra: Augustine Lin

Bethpage High School

Division 4 Band: Matthew An, Danielle Betwinek

Division 4 Chorus: Amanda Schneider, Allyson Yalbuzdag

Division 4 Jazz: Kayla Cusumano

Division 4 Orchestra: Grace Cho

Division 5 Chorus: Ashdon Chadwick

Division 5 Band: Benjamin Maciel-Seidman

Division 5 Symphony Orchestra: Madison Guevara, Sarah Oh, Katherine Sfeir,

Division 5 Treble Choir: Hailey Hartmann, Ava Mirabelli

We commend our students for their dedication and artistry and look forward to seeing them represent Bethpage UFSD at the All-County Music Festival.