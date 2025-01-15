Upcoming events at the Hillside Public Library

PROGRAMS and EVENTS

Movie! Back to Black. Rating:R. All Purpose Room

Friday, January 24 at 1 p.m. “The extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time.”

Winter Bingo – All Purpose Room

Sunday, January 26 at 12:30 p.m. Join us for a fun game of Bingo! Winners will win prizes!

Mystery Book Club – 1st Floor Modular Room

Wednesday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. The book being discussed is: Someone We Know by Shari Lapena. In a quiet, leafy suburb in upstate New York, a teenager has been sneaking into houses–and into the owners’ computers as well–learning their secrets, and maybe sharing some of them, too.Who is he, and what might he have uncovered? After two anonymous letters are received, whispers start to circulate, and suspicion mounts. And when a woman down the street is found murdered, the tension reaches the breaking point.

Movie! Love Again. Rating: PG-13. All purpose Room

Friday, January 31 at 1 p.m. “A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.”

CHILDREN and YOUNG ADULT EVENTS

Ready, Set, Trivia – All Purpose Room

Friday, January 24 at 4:30 p.m. Grades: 3-4. Join Mr. B. Ms. Gillian for some fun trivia to prove just how much you know about different subjects and help your team win some prizes!

Athletic Movements with Jane – All Purpose Room

Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. Ages: 4-5 years. Get ready for some fun action and groovin’! Be up and moving in this class while having fun and teaming up for activities. Remember to bring a bottle of water.

Puzzle-mania Extravaganza! Children’s Room

Tuesday, January 28 at 4 p.m. All Ages- Family Fun! Celebrate National Puzzle Day 2025 with us on January 28 from 4-6p.m.! Solve some puzzles from the library’s collection and have a puzzling time!

Drama with your Mama! All Purpose Room

Thursday, January 30 at 4 p.m. Grades: 1-4 Lights! Camera! Action! Join Drama with your Mama and participate in creative dramatics and improvisation with live music, dance & storytelling!

Baby Start! All Purpose Room

Friday, January 31 at 10:30 a.m. Ages: Birth- 17 months (w/ parent/caregiver) Snow Babies! Come join A Time for Kids as we introduce our littlest learners to the wonderful world of library programs.

Time for Kids: Celebrate the New Year! All Purpose Room

Friday, January 31 at 11:15 a.m. Ages: 18 months-5 years (with parent/caregiver) Come join A Time for Kids, Inc. as we explore in this family fun preschool program.

Game On! Chess Night! All Purpose Room

Friday, January 31 at 4:30 p.m. Grades: 2-4. Coach Mike is back with all new chess adventures! Both new players & experienced players welcome!