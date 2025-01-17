Seaford Manor Elementary School students have worldly week

They’re united by where they live, but every student at Seaford Manor Elementary School has a unique story as to how they got there. The annual International Week celebration, from Jan. 13-17, gave children a chance to learn about the many cultures that comprise their community.

Parents, grandparents and other relatives of Seaford Manor students visited classrooms throughout the week to share their heritage. They represented nations across the world including Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Guyana, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Poland, Sweden, Trinidad and the United Kingdom.

The guests told stories, shared artifacts, discussed customs and traditions, and led students in games.

“We are incredibly thankful for the family members who took their time to share their cultural heritage and personal stories with our students,” principal Joann Krudis said. “It teaches all of us the importance of understanding and embracing different perspectives. Together, we are able to foster a sense of connection, respect and inclusion among our students and their families.”

Students in all grades completed family crests. Each child picked a country that his or her ancestors hail from and included information about the nation’s flag, food, landmarks and traditions. In music classes, teacher Richard Adams taught students Gustav’s Skoal, a dance from Sweden performed in groups of eight, and played national anthems from different countries.