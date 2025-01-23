Lee Road students in Levittown look ahead to a new year

Students at Lee Road Elementary School in the Levittown School District expressed their creativity while setting goals for the future as they looked ahead toward the new year.

Fifth graders in Mrs. Ottomano and Ms. Boccia’s class learned about New Year’s resolutions. After the class reflected on their accomplishments of the previous year, each student created a 2025 vision board filled with educational and personal goals to achieve, such as learning a new dance or reading more books.

Additionally, fifth graders in Mrs. Quinn’s class created vision boards featuring photos that represent their goals along with a writing assignment that included an explanation of why their dreams are significant. They detailed how they plan to achieve their goals while ensuring their writing is engaging and reflective of their feelings and motivations.

Students got to share and showcase their creativity while also gaining insights into their personal growth and aspirations for the future. These projects encouraged students to dream big and take actionable steps towards realizing their visions.