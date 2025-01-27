Quantcast
Education
Great Neck

Great Neck South Middle School celebrates cultural heritage

Great Neck South Middle School hosted a cultural heritage celebration filled with traditional performances, food and educational displays
Great Neck Public Schools

Great Neck South Middle School hosted its annual Cultural Heritage Celebration, with a strong turnout of students, families and staff.

The event showcased the diversity of the school community through vibrant performances, international cuisine and displays featuring traditions from around the world. Participants had the chance to experience a variety of cultural expressions, making for a memorable evening.

The celebration highlighted the importance of cultural awareness and brought the community together in a meaningful way.

