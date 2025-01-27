Shaggy reflects on iconic career, preps for UBS Arena Valentine’s Day show

Shaggy, the reggae icon whose hits like “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me” have spanned decades and generations, is gearing up for a special Valentine’s Day performance at UBS Arena alongside fellow legends Beres Hammond and Sean Paul.

For the 55-year-old artist, who rose to prominence blending reggae with other genres, the show is not just another concert—it’s a testament to the enduring power of his music and the evolving legacy of reggae.

“This is a very unique show for me,” Shaggy said. “Beres Hammond is the king of lovers’ rock—a genre of reggae that focuses on love songs—and Sean Paul is a powerhouse in dancehall. To bring these worlds together on Valentine’s Day is something truly special for the fans.”

Hammond’s smooth vocals, Sean Paul’s infectious energy and Shaggy’s unmistakable style promise to make the evening unforgettable. Fans can expect individual performances, collaborations, and perhaps some surprises.

“There might even be performances of all three of us together because we do have songs together,” Shaggy teased.

A career built on adaptation

Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell in Kingston, Jamaica, credits much of his success to his ability to adapt and innovate. His career began in the mid-1990s and while reggae music has remained his foundation, he’s created a unique “hybrid style” by incorporating pop, hip-hop and R&B elements to reach broader audiences.

“Reggae is such a small genre and back then, it didn’t have the same support it does now,” he explained. “For me to get on the radio, I had to create a hybrid style of music, similar to what Bob Marley did. That’s how I got through—and I sold 40 million records over time.”

Despite the challenges of breaking into mainstream radio, Shaggy’s commitment to this approach paid off. His music has transcended cultural and generational boundaries, earning him accolades like a billion-stream plaque from Spotify.

“That’s three decades of music still being relevant,” he said with pride.

Shaggy’s former recording studio in Valley Stream was the birthplace of some of his most iconic hits.

“I recorded ‘Angel,’ ‘It Wasn’t Me,’ and other big records there. It was so convenient—musicians could fly in through JFK, crash there and we’d just lay down music,” he said.

The power of legacy

Though his songs have become the soundtrack to millions of lives, Shaggy remains grounded.

“I don’t believe in legacy,” he said. “Once you’re done with your service, you’re out. The real purpose is to use the tools you’ve been blessed with to touch people’s lives. That’s what matters.”

Faith, too, plays a quiet but essential role in Shaggy’s journey. While not a practicing religious man, he admits to being deeply spiritual.

“There’s a higher power guiding all this. I believe the songs I’ve created are tools given to me to serve others,” he said.

Upcoming projects

Beyond the UBS Arena show, Shaggy has no plans to slow down. On Feb. 26, he’ll take the stage at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall with the Pittsburgh Philharmonic, blending his reggae catalog with symphonic arrangements.

“It’s an incredible experience performing with an orchestra,” Shaggy said. “It’s not just my music—it’s an anthology of reggae itself. I’m looking forward to showcasing the versatility of this genre.”

As for the Valentine’s Day show at UBS Arena in Elmont, Shaggy promised an evening filled with love, energy and good vibes.

“This concert is for everyone—whether you’re a longtime reggae fan or brand new to the genre,” he said. “Beres is going to bring the soul, Sean will bring the fire and I’ll bring my signature style. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

The UBS Arena, which opened in 2021, has become one of the premier venues in the New York area. It will be Shaggy’s first time performing there and he’s eager to experience its world-class design.

“I’ve heard amazing things about this place,” Shaggy said. “Every seat has a great view, and the vibe is unmatched. I can’t wait to see it for myself.”

A message for the fans

As he prepares to take the stage, Shaggy expressed gratitude for the continued support of his audience.

“It means so much to be able to share this moment with fans who’ve been with me throughout my career—and those just discovering reggae for the first time,” Shaggy added.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day show at UBS Arena are on sale now. Visit Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com) or UBS Arena (www.ubsarena.com) for tickets and details.