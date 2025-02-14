Movers and Shakers: New hires, promotions on Long Island

Tara Dreuer is among the new hires and promotions on Long Island.

Here are the newest hires and promotions across Long Island.

Anthony Manetta

Manetta, the CEO of Standard Advisors Group who also serves as a Babylon Town Councilman, was elected for a two-year term as HIA-LI Board Chairperson, advancing from his previous position as first vice chairperson. He replaces Carol A. Allen, CEO of People’s Alliance Federal Credit Union.

Elizabeth Doyle

The Greenport School District has appointed Doyle to be its next superintendent of schools. Doyle previously served as the South Country Central School District welcomes Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

Phil Boyle

The Board of Directors of the New York Gaming Association named Boyle, president and CEO of Suffolk OTB and Jake’s 58 Casino and Hotel, as the next chairperson of NYGA. In the role, he will advocate for the interests of the group’s members located at racing and gaming venues throughout the state. Prior to his role at the OTB, he served for a decade as a New York State senator and has more than 30 years of public service experience.

Tara Dreuer

Dreuer has been elected board member for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors. She is a community relations coordinator for the East Setauket-based law firm of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.

Dan Schaefer

Schaefer was recently hired as the public affairs manager at Winters Bros. Waste Systems, a WM Company at its West Babylon office, where he will be focused on governmental issues, community outreach and media relations. Previously, he was a senior account manager at Garden City-based ZE Creative Communications.

BriAnna Loeven

Promoted to supervisor at the Bohemia-based accounting firm Cerini & Associates was Loeven, with over four years at the company and 10 years of industry experience. She specializes in providing services to nonprofits, lending institutions, retirement plans, membership organizations, and IDD organizations.

Jacob Lutz

Promoted to director at Cerini & Associates was Lutz, who has been with the firm for 12 years, providing tax, compliance, and business advisory services to both for-profit and nonprofit clients. He is also a regular contributor and editor for the firm’s newsletters, with his work featured in Bloomberg BNA.

Kelly Mehr

Promoted to supervisor at Cerini & Associates was Mehr, who has been with the firm for over six years, working with nonprofit, special education, and healthcare clients. Her expertise in audit and consulting has made her an invaluable member of the team.

Send submissions to tbolger@longislandpress.com