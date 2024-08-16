Movers and Shakers: New Hires, Promotions On Long Island For August 2024

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Here are new hires and promotions across Long Island this August!

Britt Burner

Burner is the New York State Bar Association’s newest chair of the Elder Law and Special Needs Section. Her term began on June 1 and runs through May 31, 2025. She is a partner at the East Setauket-based law firm of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.

David J. Lanoue

SUNY Old Westbury has hired Lanoue to be provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. In this role, he serves as the University’s chief academic officer, providing leadership in all aspects of the University’s academic mission and holding responsibility for academic programs and services, broader curricular planning and assessment, general education, the campus library, faculty and academic staff recruitment and retention.

Michele Cusack

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island, appointed Cusack, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Northwell Health, to the nonprofit’s board of directors. A certified public accountant, she has an administrative role on the Finance and Audit Committees of Northwell’s Board of Trustees, she is a member of Hofstra University’s Zarb School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board and a member of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County Board Finance Committee.

Michael Brown

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island welcomed Brown, owner-operator of Empire Automotive Group, to the nonprofit’s board of directors. He has been honored for his support of such organizations as Island Harvest, Big Brothers and Sisters, the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s Telecare operation, and many other similar worthy causes.

Rochelle Pachman

Dementia Solutions founder Pachman has been elected as a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors. She has had a lifelong passion for improving the lives of older adults. She has worked in a variety of settings for the past 40 years but the vast majority of her work has been within the field of Geriatric Psychiatry.

Edward Miller

Miller, a partner in the Melville-based law firm of Grant Thornton LLP, has been elected as vice chair for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors. He previously served as a board member for the chapter. His father is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is currently at the Community Living Center at the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

David Imamura

Abrams Fensterman, LLP has promoted Imamura to partner. He co-chairs the Political and Election Law Practice Group and is a member of the Civil Litigation and White-Collar Criminal Defense Practice Groups, working out of the firm’s White Plains office. Imamura has gained recognition for leading historic Voting Rights cases under New York’s John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Michael Stewart

Amityville-based electrical contractor L.E.B. Electric has hired Stewart as its new chief financial officer. Michael has almost 10 years’ experience in management level finance positions within the contracting industry.

