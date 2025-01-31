Movers and Shakers: New hires, promotions on Long Island

Rob Negri is one of the newest hires and promotions across Long Island.

Here are the newest hires and promotions across Long Island:

Rob Negri

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists appointed Negri as chief of pharmacy. In his new role, Negri will continue to lead the pharmacy operations across NYCBS dispensing sites throughout Long Island, New York City, and Hudson Valley, overseeing the team of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and oncology nursing staff.

Andrea J. Gregorio

Gregorio joined D&B Engineers and Architects as an engineer I/Wastewater at the firm’s Woodbury headquarters. She was a project engineer intern at Pullman SST, Inc. in Pennsylvania, where she worked with the field team to ensure that all daily and safety documentation was completed and up to date for several projects.

Ethan Insinga

D&B Engineers and Architects hired Insinga to its Woodbury headquarters as Engineer I/Wastewater. He recently earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from SUNY Binghamton University’s Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Lauren Schechter

Schechter joined D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer I/Wastewater at their Woodbury headquarters. She is a recent graduate of University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science.

Anthony Cancellieri

Cancellieri was elected to serve a three-year term on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State board of governors. He is co-chairman of Mount Sinai South Nassau and a trustee of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Guy Savia

Savia, a Bellmore businessman, has been appointed to the boards of the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency and the Town of Hempstead Local Development Corp. Savia owns a medical supply company, a hospitality management company, and a commercial real estate holding company on Long Island.

Albert Borghese

Borghese will head Bohemia-based Cerini & Associates’ Outsourced Accounting Department. Since joining the firm in 2013, he has become a trusted expert in CFR audits, financial reporting, and consulting for for-profit and nonprofit clients.

Mahnaz Cavalluzzi

Cavalluzzi will take on the role of Partner within the nonprofit team of Cerini & Associates. With over a decade of experience with the firm, she has provided exceptional service to nonprofit, education, and healthcare clients. Her expertise in audits, tax preparation, and consulting, coupled with her client-focused approach, has made her an invaluable resource.

