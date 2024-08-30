Movers and Shakers: New Hires, Promotions on Long Island for September 2024

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Dr. Mickel L. Khlat

This board-certified primary care physician and geriatrician joined New York Health, where he will see patients at the Smithtown office. Khlat approaches patient care by actively listening to his patients and showing empathy, enabling him to deliver outstanding clinical care and an exceptional patient experience.

Jennifer M. Cushman, MD,

Cushman joined the interventional pain and spine team at New York Spine & Pain Specialists, a division of New York Health. Cushman specializes in treating various chronic pain and joint conditions, including low back pain, knee, shoulder, and various joint-related pathologies using both ultrasound and fluoroscopy techniques.

Peter Manzi

Manzi has joined Bank of America Private Bank as managing director and private client advisor. With more than 35 years of experience in the private banking field, he has supported and counseled business owners, corporate executives, professionals, and multi-generational families, in many economic cycles, helping them identify what they would like to accomplish with their wealth.

Erin Teta

Teta joined Bohemia-based Cerini & Associates as a director in the accounting firm’s internal audit department. With over 15 years of experience in internal audit, SOX compliance, and claims auditing, she has worked with school districts, villages, nonprofit organizations, telecommunications, and higher education.

Asanya Rodriquez

Rodriquez joined Cerini & Associates on its nonprofit team. She brings over three years of experience in external auditing, including financial statement audits, reviews, compilations, and tax preparation, with a background in auditing private clubs, nonprofit organizations, and membership organizations.

Jacqueline Manzanares

Manzanares joined Cerini & Associates as a senior accountant on its Outsourced Accounting Team. She serves on several boards and is QBO Certified, specializing in Tax Preparation and Filing, Tax Planning, Consulting, and Financial Analysis.

Ryan MacDonell

MacConell, a financial planner at the Center for Wealth Preservation, LLC in Hauppauge, has been elected as a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors. Inspired by his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis six years ago and navigating the hardships to follow, he has grown passionate about outreach and advocacy for the cause.

Adam Flattau

Flattau, the owner of Senior Care Authority of Long Island in Melville, has been elected chair of the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors. He previously served as Vice-Chair for the Chapter. As a certified senior advisor, he works with families and seniors to choose the best living and care solutions.

