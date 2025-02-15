Prioritizing safety and affordability for Nassau County In 2025

We are well into the new year, and exciting changes and opportunities continue to flourish

here in Nassau County.

I want to reassure our residents that my administration remains steadfast in our commitment to make living here as safe and affordable as possible in 2025.

That is why I have consistently invested in law enforcement initiatives, opposed making us a

sanctuary county, and have fought to keep our tax rates stable despite rising inflation.

Our efforts have been recognized nationwide. U.S. News & World Report named us the safest county in America, and Niche Magazine honored us as the most desirable place to live

in New York.

These distinctions speak directly to the safety of our neighborhoods, our first-class county programs and institutions, and our numerous opportunities for economic growth.

However, I’m not content to rest on our laurels. Pushing for further improvements will help our

county continue to grow in 2025.

To that end, I want to continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and security of all Nassau County residents. I am proud to say that I have sworn in nearly 300

new police officers since taking office, and those efforts will continue into the new year.

Nassau County is also expanding its cooperation with our federal partners by cross-designating 10 detectives to work with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

I want to reassure our residents that this program will not target law-abiding people who are not criminals, even though they may not be in the U.S. legally. Its purpose is to detain and remove criminals who threaten the safety and see the security of our communities.

While other local governments would rather defund their police, I believe in investing in law enforcement.

Essential projects and initiatives—such as our new, cutting-edge Police Training Village, additional funding to outfit our police officers with the best equipment, and new technologies like our advanced drone detection system to combat the emerging threat of drones—will ensure that our police force is always ready to protect and serve Nassau residents.

As county executive, I will continue speaking out against reckless policies undermining our

safety. Cashless bail and Gov. Hochul’s Clean Slate law allow criminals to escape accountability and make it harder for law enforcement to track and eliminate threats to the public.

I encourage you to make your voices heard by contacting Gov. Hochul and state legislators who enacted these laws and tell them you do not support laws that make our neighborhoods less safe.

Our county’s future is bright, and together, we can ensure it remains a safe and thriving place

for everyone. Let’s work together to build a stronger Nassau County for 2025 and beyond.

Bruce Blakeman

Nassau County Executive