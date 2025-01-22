Third year In a row, Bruce Blakeman submits 2025 budget with no tax increase

A new year is upon us, and I have exciting news for all Nassau County residents.

As your county executive, I am proud to announce that our budget for 2025 will, for the third year in a row, have no tax increase. This achievement is a testament to my administration’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing your safety, well-being, and economic stability.

When I took office, I inherited a budget with over $150 million in property tax hikes planned by the previous administration. I recognized the burden these tax increases would place on Nassau County families and residents, so I made it my mission to eliminate these proposed hikes and deliver a no-tax-increase budget that reflects our shared values.

This year’s budget not only holds the line on property taxes but also reinforces our dedication to making Nassau County a safe and affordable place for everyone.

Public safety remains one of my highest priorities. Nassau County was recently named the safest county in America by U.S. News & World Report and the Best County to Live in New York by Niche Magazine, but we cannot afford to become complacent.

Our 2025 budget includes crucial funding to train 120 new police officers and hire 38 additional public safety and social services employees.

This adds to the almost 300 new police officers I have hired over the past three years.

Our 2025 Capital Plan also includes an impressive $102 million investment to equip our police force with the necessary tools to keep us safe, such as bulletproof vests for police officers, new ambulances and police cars, upgraded police firearms and tasers, new sheriff vehicles, and police academy upgrades.

These expenditures demonstrate our unwavering support to those who put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect us every day.

It’s important to note that our commitment to public safety doesn’t stop with our support of local law enforcement. We also recognize the invaluable contributions of our communities’ senior citizens and veterans and are dedicated to enhancing essential services that serve these groups.

Additional investments in our parks, roadways, and community services will seek to improve the quality of life for all our residents. The 2025 budget plan will designate $65 million for traffic mitigation measures, which will go toward repaving roads and adopting new technologies that enhance traffic flow. These measures will significantly improve safety for commuters and local drivers.

Finally, we are implementing smart upgrades that aim to save taxpayers money for years to come. Our 2025 investment of $55.9 million in county buildings will enhance energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.

My administration is steadfast in its goal to provide a safe, affordable, and welcoming Nassau County to everyone. As we move forward with the 2025 budget, I hope to build a better future for all our residents.

Thank you for allowing me to serve you and for your ongoing support as we work to keep Nassau County thriving.