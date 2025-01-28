Guest columnist Jay Jacobs: Don’t buy what Bruce Blakeman is selling

If you listen to Bruce Blakeman, you’d think that all is well in Nassau County and that he has kept taxes down and made us safer – in contrast to us “horrible” Democrats who have supposedly done just the opposite.

Blakeman touts his latest no-tax-increase budget, adding “almost 300 new police officers I have hired over the past three years.” And he brags that U.S. News & World Report “recently named” Nassau “the safest county in America – as if that just happened.

Here are the facts: Everyone’s taxes are going up. Why? Because, you may remember, that while Bruce Blakeman promised during his election campaign to fix Laura Curran’s “broken Assessment System” (which, according to every independent expert, was as close to accurate as possible), he has actually rigged the system.

He has kept home values frozen for all three years, throwing everyone’s homes out of balance, forcing homeowners to grieve their taxes – most of which use the tax grievance law firms.

These lawyers then take 50% of the money that taxpayers were overcharged, making them literally millions and millions of dollars in the process.

But why? Why would Bruce do that? Because the tax grievance lawyers return the favor by donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to Bruce and the Nassau Republicans each year fueling their campaigns so that they can convince you to reelect them based on the “great job” they claim to be doing. All with your money!

As for public safety, U.S. News & World Report didn’t “recently” name Nassau County the safest county in America – it has held that title since they first awarded it during Laura Curran’s time in office.

As for Blakeman adding “almost 300 new police officers,” what he doesn’t tell you is that these officers were hired – as they always are – to replace those who retired.

In fact, when Blakeman took office, the Nassau police force had 2,505 members; now it has 2,559 – an increase of just 54 in a county of 1.4 million residents. In comparison, during Laura Curran’s four years in office, the force increased from 2,356 to 2,505 – a true increase of nearly 150 officers, which actually earned Nassau the title of “safest county” in America.

Bruce Blakeman doesn’t want to remind you that during his campaign he promised to significantly reduce fees in Nassau – because he hasn’t reduced a single one! In fact, he won’t even return the money in fees the county took overcharging for red light and bus cameras that a court has ruled was illegal. That you won’t hear about that, though.

But sleep well tonight Nassau. Thanks to Bruce, we do have a new militia made up of wannabe military men, ready at his call to defend our county if we are ever attacked by Suffolk.

He has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on frivolous lawsuits that provide absolutely no real benefit to Nassau taxpayers. He also embarrassed Nassau County by refusing to lower the American flag on county buildings for the requisite 30 days in honor of the late Jimmy Carter, Navy veteran and former president of the United States.

We were the only place in the country to show that kind of disrespect. I actually drove past Mar-a- Lago in Palm Beach this past weekend, and even President Trump’s flag was at half-mast.

So, I suggest that before you make up your mind, remember the old adage: “Let the buyer beware.” Beware of what Bruce is selling. I’d sniff the packaging before casting your vote.

Jay S. Jacobs is the New York State and Nassau County Democratic chair