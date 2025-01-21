Local officials share their thoughts on Trump’s inaguration

Nassau County officials reacted to Monday, Jan. 20’s presidential inauguration that saw Donald J. Trump sworn in as president for his second term.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, was present for the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol building, as he posted a video on his social media account before the inauguration.

“It was my great honor to attend the inauguration of the president of the United States of America. I have deep respect for the office of the president,” Suozzi said afterward. “While there were many parts of President Trump’s speech that I disagreed with or found to be inappropriate, I am focused on where we can work together and find common ground. While it is easy to dwell on our disagreements, I am committed to working hard to find common ground to address the challenges we face. I will stand firm and oppose the president and his party where our views differ, but I will also strive to identify solutions that serve the American people.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a strong supporter of fellow Republican Trump, also attended the inauguration on Monday.

“Most uplifting and powerful Inaugural speech since George Washington. Simply fabulous!” he posted on social media.

Newly elected U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen, a Democrat, could not attend the inauguration, citing a funeral, weather conditions and flight cancelations for her absence from Washington. She did comment on the transfer of power, however, showing hope for a productive future.

“I look forward to working with the president and his administration on bipartisan results for my constituents in New York’s Fourth Congressional District,” Gillen said. “I am wishing him the best of luck in serving all of the American people and praying for the success of our nation.”

The Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph G. Cairo, Jr. showed excitement about Trump’s second term.

“I am enthusiastic that the next four years will witness Donald Trump’s agenda, replete with economic prosperity, safer communities, a commitment to law and order, a return to energy self-reliance, respect on the international stage, and an end to Biden’s ‘open borders’ policies, which facilitated a flood of deadly fentanyl into our nation, among other ‘migrant-crime’ problems,” Cairo said in a statement. “What’s more, families are excited that the Trump administration is dispensing with failed woke policies, including the one that victimized women by allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, among other misguided extreme policies. The Nassau Republican Committee is dedicated to supporting and assisting the president in any way possible as he delivers on his promise of a ‘Golden Age’ of America.”

Some 368,138, or 51.44% of the residents who turned out in Nassau County, voted for Trump compared to 338,453 (or 47.29%) who voted for the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, during the 2024 presidential election. The last election marked the first time that Trump won Nassau County as Democrat Joe Biden received 396,504 votes in the county in 2020 and fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton received 332,154 votes in the 2016 election. Trump earned 45% of Nassau’s votes in both of those elections, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Biden’s inauguration came two weeks after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who wanted the former president to stay in office. Metro Philadelphia reported that there was less of a police presence in Washington, D.C., for this inauguration than there was in 2021.

Trump’s inaugural speech echoed many aspects of his administration’s plan for his second term.

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech. “We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first.”

The rest of his half-hour speech echoed a similar nationalistic sentiment, calling for action to be taken at the county’s southern border, a push for drilling as well as strengthening the country’s foreign policy. Trump has already signed multiple executive orders since taking office, including one that no longer automatically provides U.S. citizenship to those born in the country.

Attorney General Letitia James released a statement regarding the change in policy, calling it unconstitutional.

​​“For over 156 years, the United States Constitution has clearly stated that anyone born on our nation’s soil is a citizen of the United States,” she said.” “President Trump cannot ignore the 14th Amendment or any part of our Constitution. This executive order is nothing but an attempt to sow division and fear, but we are prepared to fight back with the full force of the law to uphold the integrity of our Constitution. As attorney general, I will always protect the legal rights of immigrants and their families and communities. We are reviewing our legal options.”