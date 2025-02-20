Oyster Bay Cove reports uptick in car theft

Village officials encourage residents to not leave key fobs in their vehicles after increase in car theft

Oyster Bay Cove Mayor Charles R. Goulding sent a letter to the community on Feb. 19 reporting an increase in car thefts in the village and urging residents to take preventative action.

The letter reported two instances of theft in Oyster Bay Cove and Laurel Hollow, a neighboring village which shares a police department.

“We need our residents to be more careful, since all of these incidents may have been prevented with better practices,” he wrote.

Goulding said in one instance in Laurel Hollow a vehicle was stolen after it was left running unattended to melt snow and ice.

Goulding said four masked suspects were found in the area, presumably looking for more targets. He said police were able to track the suspects using its new camera surveillance system, and they were apprehended on Berry Hill Road with help from Nassau County police.

Oyster Bay Cove-Laurel Hollow Officer O’Donnell said the individuals are suspected of previous theft in the village, but the investigation is ongoing.

Similarly, in Oyster Bay Cove, a vehicle was stolen because the car’s key fob was left inside, Goulding said. O’Donnell said the vehicle is still not recovered, but the investigation is still ongoing.

O’Donnell said that no home or vehicles have been broken into. He said all instances of theft have been due to unattended vehicles and key fobs.

“The situations above put our police officers at risk,” Goulding said in his letter. “Also, our residents put themselves in harms way, if they approach their car while the theft is in progress.”

O’Donnell said the “latest two instances” are part of an “uptick” of auto theft cases, which has steadily increased since 2021.

Goulding said residents should avoid leaving key fobs in their vehicles and running their cars unattended to avoid future theft.

O’Donnell said the cases are currently being addressed and patrol in the area has increased.

