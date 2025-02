Mineola’s public library will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day concert on Sat., March 1.

The concert, which will run from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. will feature Darius Kaufmann on bagpipes.

Concert attendees will hear Celtic music and learn about the history of bagpipes in Ireland and Scotland.

The event is free for all and requires no advance sign-up.