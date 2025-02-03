Children’s book author Joe Costa hosts meet and greet at Middle Country Library

Long Island author Joe Costa was at the Middle Country Public Library showcasing his children’s book, Puffs.

Costa has earned the votes and respect of his peers to win “Best Author on Long Island” in the 2019 and 2020 Best of Long Island contests! Costa’s creativity was inspired as a young boy by the escapism he found in children’s books, toys, music, cartoons and comic books. Aspiring to be a cartoonist, he created the Puffs characters at a very young age. As an adult, Costa’s nostalgic memories of a wonderful childhood have compelled him to share the same experience for a new generation of children and families around the world with the Puffs brand.

Also with Joe Costa at the meet and greet was children’s book author and illustrator Jim Coccaro. After making a name for himself through his time touring in the United States and overseas, Coccaro quickly became accomplished as a singer/songwriter and performer. After 15 years as an accomplished musician, Coccaro decided it was time to step away and begin a new chapter.

Writing and illustrating has always been a part of Jim’s life, and now it was time to take those skills and turn them into children’s books. With his first book, Little Shark, Little Shark, released in January 2022, Coccaro was overwhelmed with excitement and got great positive feedback from fans, friends and family. Now Coccaro is working on a book series titled The Adventures of Leo & Otto, which you can find on Amazon.

