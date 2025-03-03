North Shore real estate market sees diverse range of sales

Long Island’s North Shore has recently seen a diverse range of home sales, from luxurious estates to charming, more affordable properties. Three notable properties recently sold in Sands Point, Manhasset, and Great Neck offer a snapshot of the area’s real estate market, with something for both high-end buyers and those seeking more modest yet comfortable living options.

The highest sale on the North Shore was recorded on Jan. 16, at 11 Forest Drive in Sands Point, which sold for $3.8 million. This expansive estate, situated on nearly two acres of manicured grounds, epitomizes luxury living. Nestled in the prestigious Village of Sands Point, the home backs onto the Village Golf Club, providing stunning views and a sense of privacy.

The completely renovated residence offers a spacious six-bedroom, six-bathroom layout, blending modern amenities with elegant craftsmanship.

The grand foyer welcomes visitors with intricate moldings and high-end finishes. A spacious rotunda living room features walls of glass that invite natural light and overlooks the professionally landscaped backyard, where an outdoor pool and tennis court offer resort-like amenities. The home also boasts a European-designed kitchen with top-of-the-line Bosch and subzero appliances, a romantic primary suite with a sitting area and designer bath and generous closets.

Perfect for both relaxation and entertaining, the home’s expansive grounds include outdoor dining and lounging areas. This stunning property, listed by Shahla Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and bought by Dana L. Julien and Denise Benun of Compass Greater NY, is truly a dream home for those seeking luxury in a prestigious area.

On Dec. 18, a charming four-bedroom Colonial at 220 Thompson Shore Road in Manhasset sold for $1.45 million.

This inviting home features a grand entry foyer that leads to a formal living room with glass doors opening to a porch, making it perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The kitchen, complete with a separate breakfast nook and mudroom, flows seamlessly into a formal dining room, while a den with sliding doors offers easy access to the backyard oasis.

The home’s backyard is designed for entertaining, with multiple patios, an in-ground pool, and ample space for outdoor activities. On the second floor, the primary bedroom has an ensuite bath, while three additional bedrooms share a second full bath. The property also includes attic storage, a basement with laundry, and a two-car garage.

Located near the train station, town and schools, this property provides a balance of comfort and convenience in a prime location. Listed and bought by Janet Wolf Marcus of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, this home represents a perfect blend of classic Colonial architecture and modern living.

For those seeking a more affordable option, 15 Canterbury Road #C22 in Great Neck sold for just $188,000 on Dec. 13. This spacious studio offers a turnkey lifestyle with a low maintenance fee of $497 per month, which covers heating, water and property taxes. It’s an ideal choice for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize.

The building offers convenient amenities, including a common laundry room, live-in super, storage/bike room and elevator access.

The location is also perfect for commuters, with the Great Neck LIRR station just minutes away, offering easy access to Flushing, Grand Central and Penn Station. The vibrant area of Great Neck boasts various restaurants, shops and a nearby park district, making it an ideal place to live for those seeking both convenience and community.

Listed by Li Li and Winarko Tanumiharjo of B Square Realty and bought by Kenny Eng of Keller Williams Legendary, this studio offers a comfortable and convenient living space in one of Long Island’s most sought-after areas.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS