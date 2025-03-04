Incumbents run unopposed in Port Washington area elections

Candidates for upcoming village elections in the Port Washington area are incumbents running unopposed. Election Day in the villages of Flower Hill, Baxter Estates, and Port Washington North will be on Tuesday, March 18.

In Flower Hill, Trustees Mary Jo Collins, Max Frankel, and Frank Genese will be running for re-election for two-year terms. Residents can vote at Village Hall, 1 Bonnie Heights Road, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m..

Collins said she’s running for re-election to give back to the community she calls home and continue her work as co-chair of the village’s Beautification Committee.

Genese, who has been on the board for nine years and also serves as deputy mayor, said he will continue to focus on improving the quality of life for Flower Hill residents.

“We will be greatly enhancing our landscape program, increasing our attention to public safety and augmenting our Highway Department with more modern and safe equipment,” Genese said.

“It has been an honor to serve, and I hope to continue working hard through my next term.”

Frankel could not be reached.

In Baxter Estates, Mayor Nora Haagenson will be running for re-election for a four-year term, and Trustees Charles Comer and Maria Branco will be running for re-election for two-year terms. Voting will take place at Village Hall at 315 Main St. from noon to 9 p.m..

Haagenson said if she is re-elected, she will continue working on the shoreline restoration project. Gov. Kathy Hochul awarded the village $7.7 million last summer to restore the eroded shoreline.

Along with repairing the shoreline, Branco said that if she is re-elected, she will continue her role of reviewing infrastructure inspections and reports for repairs to storm drains, light poles, roads, and more.

In Port Washington North, Mayor Robert Weitzner and Trustees Andrea Scheff and Matthew Kepke will be running for re-election. Voters can head to the polls at Village Hall on 3 Pleasant Ave. from noon to 9 p.m..

Weitzner said if he wins another term, he’d continue work on projects like an accessible playground near Channel Drive.

“I’m running again because I feel that the board’s work isn’t complete,” Weitzner said.