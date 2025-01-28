Vibrant 2025 Lunar New Year celebration at Heckscher Museum highlights Asian cultures

Community members gathered at the Heckscher Museum of Art to enjoy a gorgeous celebration of diverse Asian traditions surrounding the Lunar New Year.

The Heckscher Museum of Art hosted a vibrant celebration of Lunar New Year, offering visitors of all ages a chance to explore the traditions and cultures of China, Korea, the Philippines, and Vietnam. This free event, which partnered with the United Asian American Alliance and the Town of Huntington Asian American Task Force, included a wide range of hands-on activities, performances, and cultural displays.

Attendees were invited to travel through interactive stations representing different countries, where they could stamp their “passports” after engaging in creative activities such as making Chinese lanterns, crafting bracelets with Feng Shui coins, and folding origami.

The Lunar New Year celebration featured live performances, including the Lion Dance, traditional Chinese dances by Wendi Weng, and martial arts demonstrations by Sitan Tai Chi & Martial Arts. Children had the opportunity to join in select performances, adding to the fun and educational experience.

“This is our third Lunar New Year Celebration, and we’re thrilled that we were able to include so many cultures and activities in this year’s event,” said Joy Weiner, Director of Education and Public Programs. “We’re grateful for every opportunity to engage our community, and this has become one that grows every year, and that visitors look forward to thanks to the organizations and artists that join in the fun!”

In a special tradition, the first 100 guests received lucky red envelopes, a symbol of good fortune in East Asian cultures. The event was a wonderful success, thanks to the contributions of community partners and the support of local organizations. The event celebrated the cultural diversity of the Asian American community and highlighted the importance of sharing these rich traditions with the public.

The Heckscher Museum community partners included: Joan Kim Suzuki, Lucie Kwon, Patricia Shih, Angelica Rivera, Wendi Weng, Honey Belle Hugo-Uneberg, Jane Kang, Sandy Akyurek, Karen Beck, Hansen Lee, Lynn Linn, Shania Jabeen, and Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth, Chief of Staff Michelle McCarthy, and the Town Board of Huntington.

Read also: Lunar New Year 2025 in Nassau County