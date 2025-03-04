Mikey G’s Embracing Wings Foundation hosts successful paint and sip Fundraiser

Mikey G’s Embracing Wings Foundation held a paint and sip fundraiser to support their mission of helping law enforcement families with a child suffering from a medical illness or disability.

The community gathered at Painting with a Twist in Baldwin for a night of creativity and generosity at the paint and sip fundraiser hosted by Mikey G’s Embracing Wings Foundation. Attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening of painting while sipping their favorite beverages, all in support of a meaningful cause.

The event raised nearly $2,000 to further the foundation’s mission of providing financial support to law enforcement families with a child suffering from a medical illness or disability. Founded in memory of Michael Geraldi, a dedicated 16-year NYPD officer, Mikey G’s Embracing Wings Foundation continues his legacy of service by helping families in need.

Guests also enjoyed delicious food catered by Salpino Italian Food Market in North Bellmore, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere. In addition to the painting experience, attendees had the chance to win amazing raffles.

“This event was a wonderful way to bring people together while making a meaningful impact,” said Carmen Geraldi, president and founder of Mikey G’s Embracing Wings Foundation. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from everyone who joined in, donated, and made this night such a success.”

With creativity, community spirit, and philanthropy at its core, the Paint and Sip Fundraiser was both a memorable and impactful evening.

Looking ahead, the foundation’s next fundraiser, Hilarity for Charity, will be a comedy show held on April 24, 2025, at Governors in Levittown. Supporters are encouraged to attend for a night of laughter while giving back to an important cause. Tickets or more information to apply on behalf of an eligible family can be found on their website.