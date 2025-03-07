Levittown School District presents a balanced budget at latest board meeting

Levittown Board of Education trustees presented a third version of its 2025-26 budget on Wednesday, March 5, highlighting a $275,350,957 balanced budget after cutting over $3 million from its original plan.

“Based on the tax levy limit that we submitted to the state comptroller, we do have a balanced budget, so no further adjustments would have to be made,” Levittown Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Michael Fabiano said.

The board initially reported a $278,627,007 budget at its first meeting in January. Wednesday’s proposal would still mark a 5.27% increase from the 2024-25 school year budget of $261,572,899.

The district said its allowable tax levy cap was 3.57% and that the revised budget fell within the cap.

Fabiano confirmed to Schneps Media LI that the tax levy limit sent to the state was $164,476,094 for the upcoming school year. The board had presented a slightly higher tax levy limit at its second budget meeting in February.

Fabiano also said that the district will trim $300,000 from its appropriated fund balance, as the state recommended.

The district also presented its curriculum and instructional budget and special education budget for the upcoming school year.

The board listed multiple planned initiatives it wants to implement going forward, including adopting an AI platform for staff and students, comfort dogs at the secondary schools, and continued expansion of classroom libraries.

The district projected a 1.14% increase in its 2025-26 curriculum and instructional budget, bringing the total to $9,950,992.

The board allocated $16,800,852 for its special education budget for next year, an 8.82% increase from the current year.

The fourth and final draft of the budget, along with staffing and enrollment, the reserve and fund balance plan, and the five-year capital facilities plan, will be presented at the March 19 Board of Education meeting.

Levittown residents will be able to vote on the finalized budget on May 20.