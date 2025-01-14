Levittown School District presents preliminary 2025-26 budget plans

Levittown Board of Education trustees presented a $278 million first draft of a proposed district budget for the 2025-26 academic year at their recent meeting Jan. 8.

The board said the $278,627,007 figure is the highest that any proposed budget will see until it is voted on due to decisions yet to be made regarding security. The total is over $17 million (6.52%) more than the budget for the 2024-25 school year, which came to $261,572,899. That budget had only increased 3.88% from the previous year.

Assistant Superintendant of Business and Finance, Michael Fabiano, gave a presentation in front of the board and members of the community on the budget. That was followed by a presentation about the facilities and operations budget for the upcoming school year.

The process of creating the draft began back in November, according to the board.

“It sets priorities and goals for the upcoming year,” Fabiano said about the importance of the budget.

The government’s education budget is expected to be released at the end of the month, which will include more information about state aid, something that Superintendant Todd Winch says will give the board better parameters to work with.

The preliminary budget proposal also outlined the timeline for the presentations and what the full budget encompasses.

The facilities and operations budget gave the district’s facility information and listed several of the district’s initiatives that are included in this portion of the budget. Projects including new water fountains, playground additions, security improvements, the installation of new PA systems, improvements to athletic facilities, and more were all included in the $7,687,392 proposed budget, according to the board. This would be a 16.99% increase from the district’s $6,571,107 budget from a year ago.

The second draft of the budget will be presented at the Jan. 22 Board of Education meeting along with the Transportation Department budget.

The board will approve a finalized budget for the 2025-26 school year in March that Levittown residents will be able to vote on in May.