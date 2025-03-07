Massapequa High School awarded Optimum Business’ $20K tech grant

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined in presenting Massapequa High School with a $20,000 technology grant from Optimum Business.

The grant, awarded through Optimum’s partnership with Donors Choose, helps bring cutting-edge tech tools to local classrooms. Thanks to this grant, students from Massapequa High School will soon have access to a CNC router—a computer-controlled cutting machine used to design and fabricate large-scale projects with incredible precision.

“Congratulations to the students of Massapequa High School who work hard in STEM fields to build and create a better future for tomorrow, and a big thank you to Optimum Business for supporting innovation in education,” Saladino said.