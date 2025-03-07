Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Massapequa

Massapequa High School awarded Optimum Business’ $20K tech grant

Massapequa High School receives $20k grant
Massapequa High School receives $20k grant Optimum Business. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, standing behind the laptop computer, helped present the money.
Photo courtesy of Town of Oyster Bay

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined in presenting Massapequa High School with a $20,000 technology grant from Optimum Business.

The grant, awarded through Optimum’s partnership with Donors Choose, helps bring cutting-edge tech tools to local classrooms. Thanks to this grant, students from Massapequa High School will soon have access to a CNC router—a computer-controlled cutting machine used to design and fabricate large-scale projects with incredible precision.

“Congratulations to the students of Massapequa High School who work hard in STEM fields to build and create a better future for tomorrow, and a big thank you to Optimum Business for supporting innovation in education,” Saladino said.

About the Author

More Massapequa News

More from our Sister Sites